Jaguars rookie rundown: Week 3 review

The pain continues.

After a disappointing Week 2, the Jacksonville Jaguars entered their Week 3 bout against the Houston Texans with high expectations. Considering the firepower the Jaguars have on offense, the strong defensive performances over the first two weeks, and a Texans roster plagued with injury, this seemed like the perfect opportunity to assert our dominance in the AFC South and demonstrate that we are here to compete. Unfortunately, the Jags did everything but.

Notable Performers:

Tank Bigsby: Tank Bigsby returned to the scoresheet this week after he logged a short TD run partway through the third quarter. He ended the day with 2 carries for 10 yards. He dropped his only passing target. It’s clear that while Bigsby will see the field each week, he remains RB2 and not RB1b.

Grade: B-

Anton Harrison:

Harrison had a better performance on Sunday, logging 1 pressure allowed (arguably 2) on 28 pass-blocking snaps. He performed well on his 23 run-blocking snaps, logging a PFF grade of 81.0, good for 3rd highest in the league on Sunday. However, Pederson did suggest Harrison was out of position when asked about the blocked FG by Will Anderson. Unfortunately, Harrison went down in the middle of the third quarter with an ankle injury.

Grade: B

Other Rookie Performances:

Brenton Strange: On a week where Jags offense struggled mightily, there was little opportunity for Strange to make an impact, and as Jags fell increasingly behind, his snaps only decreased. He finished the day with 1 catch for 4 yards.

Grade: yawn (C)

Yasir Abdullah: Abdullah was on the field for 11 snaps, logging one QB pressure on 2 pass-rushing snaps. His most notable impact was a penalty that cost the team 5 yards.

Overall grade: C

Tyler Lacy: Lacy barely saw the field on Sunday, logging merely 7 snaps without any tackles or pressures. A forgettable day for Lacy.

Grade: D

The Rest:

Parker Washington, Elijah Cooks, and Antonio Johnson were inactive. Christian Braswell was healthy but didn’t receive any playing time in Week 1.

Summary:

Unfortunately, there’s just not much good to say. It’s been a rough start for the Jaguars this season, and their rookie class is no exception. If a positive could be identified, Anton Harrison’s run blocking on Sunday provides optimism surrounding his continued improvement. Still, while we continue to see other teams’ rookies make highlight-reel plays, we have yet to see a substantial impact from any on the Jags. It appears that the Jags made a mistake on draft day by assuming we only need to draft for depth on Day 2. I’d say we need to see more out of our rookies, but at this point, we need more from the whole team. Hopefully, Doug, Trevor, and the rest of the Jags can turn it around.

