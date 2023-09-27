This week in Jaguars history: Jaguars vs Falcons

For this week’s Jaguars history, I thought it would be a good time to look at the series history between the Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons. To date, the Jaguars and Falcons have played each other eight times. The Falcons lead the series with five wins.

Week 17 at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on December 22, 1996

Final score: Falcons 17 - Jaguars 19

Jaguars/Falcons highlights start at 8:33

Mark Brunell scored the only touchdown for the Jaguars and completed 18 out of 29 attempted passes for 222 yards. Natrone Means led the team with 110 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 75 receiving yards. Bucky Brooks averaged 25.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Chris Hudson averaged six yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted three times for 135 yards. Mike Hollis made four out of four attempted field goals. Aaron Beasley registered one sack.

Week 9 at the Georgia Dome on November 7, 1999

Final Score: Jaguars 30 - Falcons 7

Jimmy Smith, Damon Jones, and Keenan McCardell scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 14 out of 27 attempted passes for 203 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 124 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 77 receiving yards. Reggie Barlow averaged 13.00 yards in kickoff returns and averaged three yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted four times for 167 yards. Mike Hollis made three out of four attempted field goals. Brant Boyer, Kevin Hardy, and Carnell Lake each recorded two sacks. Bryce Paup, Gary Walker, and Renaldo Wynn all registered one sack. Tony Brackens, Donovin Darius, and Lonnie Marts had interceptions.

Week 17 at the Georgia Dome on December 28, 2003

Final score: Jaguars 14 - Falcons 21

Troy Edwards and LaBrandon Toefield scored touchdowns. Byron Leftwich completed 19 out of 32 attempted passes for 167 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 121 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 33 receiving yards. Kyle Brady averaged ten yards in kickoff returns, and David Allen averaged 24.50 yards in punt returns. Mark Royals punted four times for 154 yards. Seth Marler missed his one field goal attempt. Kiwaukee Thomas registered one sack, and Akin Ayodele had an interception.

Week 2 at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on September 16, 2007

Final score: Falcons 7 - Jaguars 13

Reggie Williams scored the only touchdown. David Garrard completed 17 out of 25 attempted passes for 272 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 56 rushing yards, and Dennis Northcutt led with 75 receiving yards. Dennis Northcutt averaged ten yards in punt returns. Adam Podlesh punted four times for 134 yards. John Carney made two out of two attempted field goals. Mike Peterson recorded two sacks. Marcus Stroud and Brent Hawkins registered 1.5 sacks. John Henderson and Paul Spicer each recorded one sack.

Week 15 at the Georgia Dome on December 15, 2011

Final score: Jaguars 14 - Falcons 41

Zach Potter and Chastin West scored touchdowns. Blaine Gabbert completed 12 out of 22 attempted passes for 141 yards. Maurice Jones-Drew led the team with 112 rushing yards, and Taylor Price led with 39 receiving yards. DuJuan Harris averaged 23.83 yards in kickoff returns. Nick Harris punted seven times for 304 yards. Jeremy Mincey recorded one sack.

Week 15 at EverBank Field on December 20, 2015

Final score: Falcons 23 - Jaguars 17

Blake Bortles and Allen Robinson scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 23 out of 38 attempted passes for 297 yards and led the team with 44 rushing yards. Julius Thomas led the team with 79 receiving yards. Nick Marshall averaged 20.67 yards in kickoff returns, and Rashad Greene averaged 8.50 yards in punt returns. Bryan Anger punted six times for 254 yards. Jason Myers made one attempted field goal. Jared Odrick recorded one sack, and Paul Posluszny had an interception.

Week 16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 22, 2019

Final score: Jaguars 12 - Falcons 24

Chris Conley scored the only touchdown. Gardner Minshew completed 13 out of 31 attempted passes for 181 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 71 rushing yards, and Chris Conley led with 56 receiving yards. Michael Walker averaged 28.50 yards in kickoff returns, and Dede Westbrook averaged seven yards in punt returns. Logan Cooke punted five times for 254 yards. Josh Lambo made two out of two attempted field goals. Dawuane Smoot recorded one sack. Jarrod Wilson and Tre Herndon had interceptions.

Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021

Final score: Falcons 21 - Jaguars 14

Tavon Austin scored the only touchdown. Trevor Lawrence completed 23 out of 42 attempted passes for 228 yards. James Robinson led the team with 86 rushing yards, and Laquon Treadwell led with 53 receiving yards. Jaydon Mickens averaged 24.67 yards in kickoff returns and 14.50 yards in punt returns. Matthew Wright made two out of two attempted field goals. Roy Robertson-Harris recorded one sack, and Tyson Campbell had an interception.