News around the AFC South: Richardson progressing in protocol and more

NFL power rankings: Jaguars sink entering Week 4

The Jacksonville Jaguars were heavily critiqued by national media.

“The Jaguars fell double-digit spots for four different sites. With the rankings ranging from 12-21, Jacksonville is currently viewed as a middle-of-the-pack team rather than an emerging contender.”

Jaguars vs Falcons: Alternate Toy Story broadcast available

ESPN previously announced a Toy Story-themed broadcast will be available on Disney+ and ESPN+ for this Sunday’s Atlanta versus Jacksonville, London matchup.

“With the Jaguars’ Week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons quickly approaching, we wanted to remind Jag fans about this week’s special ESPN/Disney broadcast of Sunday’s game. Be sure to round up the kids, the family, nieces, or friends and check out the Jaguars’ October 1st alternate, Toy Story-themed broadcast - taking place on Disney+, ESPN+, and on mobile with NFL+.

“Toy Story Funday Football” will kick off live at 9:30 a.m. EST, with the “normal” broadcast kicking off simultaneously on ESPN.”

Falcons-Jaguars odds: Jacksonville opens as favorites in Week 4 in London

Oddsmakers like the Jaguars’ chances to bounce back in Week 4 against the Falcons.

“On the flipside, the Falcons have been battling in every game they’ve had through the first three weeks of the season, and weren’t completely out of their loss against the Lions until the fourth quarter. The Jaguars going up against another offense that struggles to protect their quarterback, but that didn’t seem to matter on Sunday as the Texans kept their quarterback clean.”

Is Texans QB C.J. Stroud the most accurate passer in team history?

It might be a little early to tell, but things are looking good

“When comparing Stroud to other rookies over the same sample size, he definitely hits the top of the accuracy hill. Sure Stroud landed at third all-time in most passing yards by a rookie in his first three games, but how many picks did he toss to get there?”

Texans QB C.J. Stroud stats look promising after week 3 win vs. Jaguars

Next Gen Stats help us analyze Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

“Goosebumps and giddiness. We haven’t seen a dominant performance like this in quite some time. The defense was able to get the Jaguars off their script of dominating our defense through the run, which allowed Stroud & Co. to freely attack the defense. Stroud, by nature of playing at Ohio State in college, is used to playing with a lead. The more the special teams and defense can do that, the more competence we’ll see out of Stroud. The poise, confidence, and reasonable risk demonstrated this past weekend all are produced from advantageous situations created through complimentary football.”

Report: Colts QB Anthony Richardson progressing in protocol; Expected to take normal practice reps

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson looks like he may clear the league’s concussion protocol for Sunday.

“According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport (per head coach Shane Steichen), Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is progressing through the league’s concussion protocol and is expected to take his routine practice reps on Wednesday”

Report: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor ‘still doesn’t want to play’ for Indianapolis

Despite nearing a return off of PUP, disgruntled RB Jonathan Taylor still isn’t happy with playing for the Colts given his unsettled contract situation.

“None of this should be all that surprising, as there hasn’t been any progress on a new contract between Taylor and the Colts—as Indianapolis appears unwilling to negotiate at this time given: A) Taylor is still under the last year of his rookie contract, B) has to prove that the ankle is fully healthy again, and C) show that he’s a natural fit in new head coach Shane Steichen’s offense.”

Colts kicker Matt Gay named ‘AFC Special Teams Player of the Week’ for Week 3 heroics

Matt Gay had the type of kicking day you dream of this past Sunday, giving the Colts a win, while setting an NFL record.

“Not only did Gay make the game-winning kick in overtime from 53 yards out, but he also made four out of four field goals from 50+ yards out, which is an NFL all-time record.”

The Titans have a problem at cornerback

The Titans have problems everywhere you look!

“The Titans are allowing 9.1 yards per target, not per catch, per target! You cannot get off the field on third down with that being the case. Heck, you are lucky to even get to third down when you are allowing that type of number.

The Titans talk about how stopping the run is the number 1 goal. That’s great if they are playing 1980s football. The problem is they aren’t playing 1980s football. Giving up 275.3 passing yards per game, which is what the Titans are doing through 3 games, isn’t winning football.”

Do the Titans have a wide receiver problem?

The position has been a problem for the majority of the 25 years the team has been in Nashville.

“Burks has underperformed. Hopkins needs to be used more. They have gotten more(!) than what they probably expected from Moore. They should have enough in the WR room to be productive. It’s up to Tim Kelly and the offensive staff to figure out how to get it going.”

Report: Titans sign S Dane Cruikshank to practice squad

The Titans are reportedly adding a familiar face to their practice squad

“The Tennessee Titans are signing free-agent defensive back Dane Cruikshank to their practice squad, according to reports. It’s a reunion. Cruikshank, who was drafted by the Titans in 2018, previously spent four seasons (2018-21) in Tennessee.”

