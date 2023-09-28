Thursday Night Football picks and open thread for Week 4

Thursday Night Football kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. EST as the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. The Lions are 2-point favorites, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 45.5 points.

I’m eager to see what Green Bay’s offense looks like at full strength. Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones registered 28 snaps in the season opener before pulling up with a hamstring injury and has been out since; 2022 second-round pick Christian Watson has yet to play this year, also due to a hamstring injury. Both players are expected to return tonight to a Packers offense that already ranks sixth in Expected Points Added per play.

For the Lions, I will be pretending that I do not see the incredible play of rookie safety Brian Branch, who was rumored to be a potential Jaguars draft target in April. Instead, I’ll focus on fellow first-year player Jahmyr Gibbs, who recorded 18 touches for 82 yards last week with David Montgomery (thigh) out. Monty is expected to play tonight but could be limited.

