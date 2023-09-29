 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the week: Jaguars’ Swift Taylor and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars

Happy Atlanta Falcons Week, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Travis Etienne currently leads in the most missed tackles forced this season according to PFF:

PFF also has Trevor Lawrence ranked in the top ten highest-graded offensive players and number one in Big Time Throws:

The 33rd Team’s Derrik Klassen’s quarterback rankings:

Walker Little is tied for fifth with a score of 98.9 among NFL Tackles in Pass-Block Efficiency:

Jaguars legend Maurice Jones-Drew listed his favorite NFL teams (the Jaguars were number one) and this was his response when someone asked about the Colts:

Fellow Jaguars legend Fred Taylor commenting on his highlight reel:

A Jaguars throwback:

Christian Braswell celebrated a birthday:

Jaguars and Falcons players talk about playing in Andy’s room for Toy Story Funday Football:

Trevor Lawrence on which Toy Story character he would want to be:

Dave making that dream come true:

Roy Robertson-Harris on the Jaguars’ upcoming business trip:

Chad Muma on starting this Sunday in London:

Calvin Ridley says he is “getting back to square one”:

