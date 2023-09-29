Tweets of the week: Jaguars’ Swift Taylor and more

Happy Atlanta Falcons Week, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Travis Etienne currently leads in the most missed tackles forced this season according to PFF:

The most missed tackles forced this season pic.twitter.com/m2xy911bJC — PFF (@PFF) September 28, 2023

PFF also has Trevor Lawrence ranked in the top ten highest-graded offensive players and number one in Big Time Throws:

The highest-graded offensive players in the NFL headed into Week 4 pic.twitter.com/GPMsV2825F — PFF (@PFF) September 28, 2023

Trevor Lawrence: 8 Big Time Throws on throws 20+ yards



Leads the NFL pic.twitter.com/AQ3oZBiUSK — PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) September 26, 2023

The 33rd Team’s Derrik Klassen’s quarterback rankings:

The first five and last five QBs that Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) would want under center



Full Week 4 rankings below ⬇️ https://t.co/AG3f0h8CPa pic.twitter.com/mkW0Fe0UhV — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) September 27, 2023

Walker Little is tied for fifth with a score of 98.9 among NFL Tackles in Pass-Block Efficiency:

Walker Little is T-5th (98.9) among NFL Tackles in Pass-Block Efficiency!!

(Min 3 Games)



Little has allowed just 3 pressures on 137 Pass-Block snaps.pic.twitter.com/5xhZ0T0cHN — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) September 26, 2023

Jaguars legend Maurice Jones-Drew listed his favorite NFL teams (the Jaguars were number one) and this was his response when someone asked about the Colts:

You right fam!!! As many yards i had on y’all. you guys should be number 1 lmao. i’ll talk with management!!! https://t.co/K9engI0npX — Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD) September 25, 2023

Fellow Jaguars legend Fred Taylor commenting on his highlight reel:

Just call me Swift Taylor!!! ‍♂️ https://t.co/goDHXcqUfr — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) September 26, 2023

A Jaguars throwback:

Jaguars vs Raiders (2012)

Week 7 pic.twitter.com/sqQfWP6qzG — Vintage NFL (@NFL_vintage) September 23, 2023

Christian Braswell celebrated a birthday:

Jaguars and Falcons players talk about playing in Andy’s room for Toy Story Funday Football:

Are the @Jaguars and @AtlantaFalcons ready to play in Andy's room?



Toy Story Funday Football Sunday 9:30am ET on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/1UbVB3Fvue — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2023

Trevor Lawrence on which Toy Story character he would want to be:

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence says he wants to be "Slink", the wooden toy dachshund, in the @toystory broadcast Sunday.



"Do you guys know which character I'm supposed to be? Have they said that yet?" pic.twitter.com/ugzN00UdA3 — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 27, 2023

Dave making that dream come true:

ITS TOY TREVOR THURSDAY pic.twitter.com/VbSJR6JYFi — Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) September 28, 2023

Roy Robertson-Harris on the Jaguars’ upcoming business trip:

The Jaguars are going over to London to play back-to-back games.



But this is a business trip! Roy Robertson-Harris said they need to come back with wins.



"We are not going over there for vacation." pic.twitter.com/DCPoto44qy — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) September 27, 2023

Chad Muma on starting this Sunday in London:

Devin Lloyd fractured his thumb and had surgery today. He will not make the trip to London.



Chad Muma will be starting at linebacker. Muma says he feels much more comfortable this season than last year.



"I feel like there's so much growth." pic.twitter.com/ts8esFSs8K — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) September 27, 2023

Calvin Ridley says he is “getting back to square one”:

The Jaguars offense has not played their best football the last 2 weeks.



Calvin Ridley said he came to Jacksonville wanting to help the offense so he is "Getting back to square one"



"I want us to get on track and look elite and explosive." pic.twitter.com/HZxU6tVO14 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) September 27, 2023

