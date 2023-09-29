Jaguars podcast: Week 4 preview and hot takes

Check out Episode 56 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

You can listen to the JaguarReport Podcast on Megaphone, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.

John and I discussed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Here’s what the team’s coordinators said about the matchup on Thursday.

Press Taylor:

“They’re physical. They do a really good job of being a physical unit. They’ve got a big, physical, interior front seven. I think on the outside they’re doing a good job of being physical with receivers. They brought in a couple of free agents that have really added to their team personnel wise. We had the opportunity to practice with them last year, so we have a feel for some of the people personnel wise, but now, they’re playing in a different scheme. Adding [Falcons S] Jessie Bates to the backend has been a big thing for them. I think he’s got three picks already through three games. He changes the complexion of the backend based on how rangy he is as a safety and how instinctive he is. They’re letting him make plays, but bringing in [Falcons OLB] Bud Dupree, [Falcons DL] Calais Campbell, having [Falcons DL] Grady Jarrett, that’s a physical unit. That makes the game hard and kind of want to turn it into a fist fight. On the outside, they have been aggressive and physical in coverage. The way they played Detroit made it hard to get off into the speed and space a little bit.”

Mike Caldwell:

“They’re a strong running team. Then, the backs dynamic. You see them on film and he’s [Falcons RB Bijan Robinson] making cuts and he’s making people miss. They’re a talented bunch, they got Pitts [Falcons TE Kyle Pitts] back and different receivers. It’s going to be a big challenge.”

John and I both like Travis Etienne’s chances to have a big day as a pass-catcher. He’s averaging 3.7 catches and 26.3 receiving yards per game this season compared to 2.1 catches and 18.6 receiving yards per game in 2022. Etienne should find more success out in space then up the middle against Atlanta’s “physical” front.

Thanks for listening!