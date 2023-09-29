Reacts Survey results: Jaguars fans hoping for more from Travon Walker

This week, we asked Jacksonville Jaguars fans which unit concerns them most. 76% of voters chose offense over defense or special teams. The Jags currently rank 17th in total yards and 21st in points scored after finishing top-10 in both categories last season.

We also asked fans about which assumed star needs to step it up the most for Jacksonville. 63% of voters said Travon Walker and 37% said Calvin Ridley. With not a lot of offseason additions prior to this season, it seemed like the organization was hoping for significant production from these two players to take either side of the ball to the next level. That hasn’t happened so far. Walker has played well against the run but has one (1) quarterback hit this season, and Ridley had an encouraging debut but has struggled the past two weeks.

Checking in on the confidence meter... just 41% of Jaguars fans are confident the team is headed in the right direction, down from 83% last week and 96% the week prior. Sheesh.

Top comments from Tuesday’s post:

