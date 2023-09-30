Jaguars vs Falcons: Player prop bets for Week 4

The Jacksonville Jaguars are taking on the Atlanta Falcons at 9:30 a.m. EST on Sunday. Here are our favorite player prop bets (via our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook) for this week’s contest.

Travis Etienne over 18.5 receiving yards (-120)

Bijan Robinson over 25.5 receiving yards (-125)

I’m on both starting running backs’ receiving overs this week. Etienne and Robinson will be facing stout run defenses but are two of the best ball carriers in the league in open space.

Through three weeks, Etienne leads all players in total broken tackles and Robinson leads all backs in receiving yards. They’ve reached 27 receiving yards in five of six combined games this year (bar Week 2 for Etienne).

Calvin Ridley over 64.5 receiving yards (-130)

Also listed: Calvin Ridley over 75 receiving yards (+130)

Ridley faces a tough test against his former team. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell hasn’t shadowed an opposing receiver so far this year but figures to follow Ridley around the field on Sunday. That said, Ridley still has a significant role in Jacksonville’s offense, and I’m willing to bet on him one more time before succumbing to a “gotta see it to believe it” state.

Mark did an outstanding job in his recent film room showing what’s gone wrong for Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley, and how they can regain their chemistry.

I think Lawrence has been as good as you could possibly ask, and as little as one big catch from Ridley jump-kick his and the entire offense’s production.

Evan Engram over 46.5 receiving yards (-115)

Atlanta has allowed the fourth-most catches to tight ends this season, and Jacksonville could really benefit from getting Engram going early in the game. His physicality after the catch is there exact tone coaches look for when establishing the run.

Tyler Allgeier under 36.5 rushing yards (-120)

Allgeier is a solid back but has a brutal matchup on paper. He’ll be running into the second-best defense in terms of success rate allowed on carries. Allgeier’s rushing production has dropped off each week as Atlanta has faced tougher and tougher defenses.

Last week: 0-3 (not including Bigsby to score a TD)

Full season: 2-8

