Jaguars vs Falcons: Here’s how Big Cat Country followers will be watching the game

The few. The proud. The 16% of people who won’t be watching the game at home.

By Justin Cross
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be taking the field in Wembley Stadium in London against the Atlanta Falcons.
With 436 votes in, it looks as though 84% of Big Cat Country followers will be watching the Jaguars-Falcons game from the comfort of their own couch/bed. This is to be expected for a game where many fans will be revved up on coffee versus another beverage that rhymes with rear.

On the other hand, 4% of folks voted they’ll be watching the game at a local bar, 3% at a friend’s house, and yes, a whopping 9% will actually be in London at the game!

This author is honestly pretty impressed with the 9% who will be at Wembley Stadium representing the teal and black. This either speaks to those Jags fans willing to make the trip (possibly to back-to-back games against Atlanta and Bills) and/or the European fanbase the Jags have cultivated over the years. As a fan on the West Coast, you can bet I’ll be celebrating Calvin Ridley’s revenge game with shots of espresso.

What are your plans for the game? (Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. EST.)

