Jaguars vs Falcons: Here’s how Big Cat Country followers will be watching the game

With 436 votes in, it looks as though 84% of Big Cat Country followers will be watching the Jaguars-Falcons game from the comfort of their own couch/bed. This is to be expected for a game where many fans will be revved up on coffee versus another beverage that rhymes with rear.

On the other hand, 4% of folks voted they’ll be watching the game at a local bar, 3% at a friend’s house, and yes, a whopping 9% will actually be in London at the game!

POLL: How will you be watching the #Jaguars - #Falcons game in London? — Trevorland (@TrevorlandPod) September 30, 2023

This author is honestly pretty impressed with the 9% who will be at Wembley Stadium representing the teal and black. This either speaks to those Jags fans willing to make the trip (possibly to back-to-back games against Atlanta and Bills) and/or the European fanbase the Jags have cultivated over the years. As a fan on the West Coast, you can bet I’ll be celebrating Calvin Ridley’s revenge game with shots of espresso.

What are your plans for the game? (Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. EST.)