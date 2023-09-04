Join the Big Cat Country 2023 Survivor contest

Welcome to Big Cat Country’s 2023 Survivor contest, sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook!

This post is where you can make your weekly picks and check the leaderboard to see how many people are still alive in the contest. So, make sure and bookmark this page for as long as you remain alive in the pool.

How it works

In Week 1, you pick a team to win. If they win, you advance to Week 2 and if they lose or finish in a tie, you’re eliminated. You pick a team each week and are not allowed to pick the same team twice. If you forget to make a pick in a given week, you’re eliminated. The last person (or people) standing wins. If everyone is eliminated before Week 18, the last people to lose win the prize. The prize if $250, and will be split evenly if there are multiple winners.

The second-chance contest has a $100 prize and operates the same way but starts in Week 5 for anybody who was eliminated from the first contest or didn’t enter the first contest. If a person is alive heading into Week 5 from the first contest that started in Week 1, they’re ineligible for the second-chance contest.