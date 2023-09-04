Jaguars vs Colts: Jaguars open Week 1 as 5-point favorites

At long last... it’s game week.

The Jaguars will travel to Indianapolis on Sunday for the 2023-24 NFL season opener. The good guys are currently listed as 5-point favorites (-112 odds) against the Colts, according to our pals at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jacksonville’s moneyline is set at -225 odds, which gives the Jaguars an implied probability of 69.2% to win the game straight up. Nice.

Doug Pederson went 1-1 against Indy in his first season as Jaguars head coach. Here’s what he had to say when asked last week about the challenge of facing a rookie head coach (Shane Steichen) and rookie quarterback (Anthony Richardson) in Week 1.

“Well, we’ve been in this situation before when you’re going against, a new head coach or coordinator, something of that nature. We know defensively with [Colts DC] Gus [Bradley], we played him twice last year and we know kind of what their structure is. Offensively and the type of quarterback they are, we’ve got to look at a lot of film, we’ve got to go back and watch his college tape, we’ve got to go back and watch some of the Philly stuff and what they did in preseason. Just have a great plan as we practice next week and head into next week there’s obviously going to be some unknown. You’ve got to prepare against maybe some of the gadget stuff in the game and really, you’ve just got to focus on your job. Just do your job, your responsibility, take care of the football as we always say and come out on top if you can.”

Jaguars vs. Colts is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST on Sunday, September 10th.

