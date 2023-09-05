NFL power rankings: where do Jaguars fall on 2023 preseason lists?

To get a feel for how the Jacksonville Jaguars are viewed around the league, here’s a look at national media power rankings entering the 2023 NFL regular season.

The Athletic: 5

CBS Sports: 6

From Pete Prisco:

They will be explosive on offense and the schedule is favorable. That’s a great combination to have in order to be able to make a Super Bowl push.

Bleacher Report: 7

Pro Football Talk: 7

From Mike Florio:

If this collection of players and coaches was named anything other than “Jaguars,” they’d be getting a lot more hype.

Sports Illustrated: 7

From Eric Edholm:

The Jaguars have the luxury of facing a rookie QB (the Colts’ Anthony Richardson) in Week 1, followed by three straight home games. The significance here is that is how long LT Cam Robinson’s four-game suspension will keep him out. The Jaguars will have to pray for good health at the position, because they’ll absolutely be thin without the veteran. Walker Little and rookie Anton Harrison are in line to start at tackle, but the Jags lost a key depth piece with Josh Wells on IR. The offense could be scary with the additions of WR Calvin Ridley and RB Tank Bigsby, along with Trevor Lawrence and other young standouts improving. But that’s also contingent on the tackles holding up early in the season.

USA Today: 9

From Nate Davis:

They’re likely to benefit from playing in what projects as the AFC’s weakest division, but they could progress into title contenders if 2022 first-round defenders Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd enjoy sophomore surges.

Fox Sports: 10

From David Helman:

I expect the Jags to climb this list, and quickly. Jacksonville didn’t do much to address their defense in the offseason, but the offense should be incredible with Calvin Ridley joining what was already a fun unit. If Trevor Lawrence is ready to take the next step, I agree with Peter King that the Jags are capable of grabbing the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Pro Football Network: 10

From Dalton Miller:

The Jaguars feel like the Dollar Store version of the Kansas City Chiefs, minus having an elite interior rusher on the roster. They have an offense that could border on unstoppable if their offensive line can stay afloat. Trevor Lawrence looks poised to take the next step in Year 3, and adding Calvin Ridley to the receiving corps should help facilitate that leap.

ESPN: 11

Pro Football Focus: 12

Sharp Football Analysis: 12

Yahoo Sports: 12

From Frank Schwab:

Calvin Ridley is going to be fantastic this season. He’s not completely without risk after not playing much the past two seasons, but he and Trevor Lawrence were already connecting in the preseason. Lawrence is going to feed his new WR1 all season.

All 14 outlets ranked Jacksonville as a top-12 team, including one top-5 vote. National consensus views the Jaguars as a likely playoff team but not yet contender material.

Where would you rank the team heading into Week 1, Jaguars fans?