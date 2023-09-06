This week in Jaguars history: Jaguars play first regular season game and more

Team news

September 03, 1995: The Jaguars played their first regular season game against the Houston Oilers. For entertainment, Boyz ll Men sang the National Anthem, a jet flyover by The Bulls of VFA-37 at the Naval Air Station at Cecil Field, and a halftime show featuring American All-Stars and Leanza Cornett.

September 3, 1995

The first game in the history of the Jacksonville #Jaguars vs the #Oilers

Chandler 9-14-61-1

Furrer 4-9-19@stevebeuerlein 7-17-54

Brunell 3-9-15#DUUUVAL

Brown 29-101

Russell 2-24

Howard 3-33

10-3 #Oilers pic.twitter.com/RzjSHvtdDN — Old Time Football (@Ol_TimeFootball) September 3, 2023

Over 72,000 fans were in attendance for the Jaguars’ first regular season home opener. Mike Hollis scored the team’s only points during the 4th quarter with a 26-yard field goal. Steve Beuerlein completed seven out of 17 attempted passes for 54 yards, and Mark Brunell completed three out of nine attempts for 15 yards. Brunell led the team with 36 rushing yards, and Desmond Howard led with 33 receiving yards. Jimmy Smith averaged 16.5 yards in kickoff returns. Desmond Howard returned two punts for 16 yards. Bryan Barker punted eight times for 345 yards.

Injury report: Tight end Derek Brown (rib), offensive tackle Tony Boselli (knee), Defensive end Ernie Logan (wrist), full back Le’Shai Maston, linebacker Keith Goganious (ankle).

Final score: Jaguars 3 - Oilers 10 Uniforms

September 03, 2003: Wayne and Delores Weaver donated $3 million to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens for the 4.5-acre Range of the Jaguar.

September 04, 2003: Cornerback Fernando Bryant attended The I.M. Sulzbacher Center for the Homeless’ 5th Annual Transformation event last night at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts. Bryant was a spokesperson for the center.

September 04, 2022: The Jaguars signed defensive lineman Adam Gotsis

September 05, 2009: The Jaguars made a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for quarterback Luke McCown.

September 05, 2011: Quarterback David Garrard was released by the team.

Garrard played in 86 games with 76 starts and completed 1,406 of 2,281 pass attempts for 16,003 yards with 89 touchdowns. Along with this, he rushed for 1,746 yards and 17 touchdowns.

September 05, 2018: Jaguars players and local Mellow Mushroom locations teamed up to raise funds for charities through their Mellow Mushroom’s ‘Jaguars Most Valuable Pizza (MVP)’ promotion.

September 05, 2022: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, guard Brandon Scherff, linebacker Josh Allen, linebacker Foye Oluokun, and punter Logan Cooke were named captains.

"I'm trying to lead by example and for them to vote me as a captain is a tremendous honor for me."#DUUUVAL https://t.co/7Qd0kzMkHe — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 6, 2022

September 06, 1998: Jaguars beat the Chicago Bears 24 - 23

September 06, 2021: Running back James Robinson returned to number 25 after wearing 30 the previous season.

September 07, 2003: Jaguars lose to the Carolina Panthers 23 - 24

September 07, 2014: Jaguars lose to the Philadelphia Eagles 17 - 34

September 08, 1998: Running back James Stewart was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after the Jaguars’ 24-23 win against the Chicago Bears. Stewart rushed for a Jaguars single-game record of 26 carries for 115 yards, three receptions for 22 yards, two touchdowns, and had the most first downs (ten) of any player during Week 1. Stewart was awarded AFC Offensive Player of the Week in 1997 after scoring five touchdowns during the Philadelphia Eagles game.

Defensive end Jeff Lageman was placed on the injured reserve list after tearing a bicep in his right arm.

“I’m extremely disappointed, but I have to get this surgery done so I can begin the process of healing and rehabbing,” said Lageman. “I will remain a part of the team, and I’ll be there to support my teammates and to perform a positive role, even though I can’t be on the field. I also want to say ‘thank you’ to the fans of Jacksonville for their support and concern.”

September 08, 2005: The Weavers donated $1 million to United Way to help fund relief efforts to provide relief/assistance to communities affected by Hurricane Katrina.

“Ours is a community where everyone works together to assist those who are in need thrive, especially the children. It is heart wrenching to see and hear about the many people who have lost their lives or lost everything they had. I hope everyone who can will step up to help.” - Delores Barr Weaver

“Countless people have been devastated by Hurricane Katrina–all of us throughout the nation share the pain of this unprecedented catastrophe,” - Wayne Weaver

September 08, 2008: The Jaguars announce Vince Manuwai will miss the season due to a torn ACL.

September 08, 2019: Jaguars lose to Kansas City Chiefs 26 - 40

September 08, 2021: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., center Brandon Linder, defensive end/linebacker Josh Allen, Rayshawn Jenkins, cornerback Shaq Griffin, and linebacker Myles Jack were named team captains.

September 08, 2022: Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville and Jacksonville Jaguars announced their partnership to bring public art to Miller Electric Center.

“I love art, in all of its forms. I truly believe public art will be essential to ensuring our neighborhood has a unique cultural identity that reflects the pride of our fans, the pursuit of excellence by our football team and the soul of our city. I look forward to seeing how artists from Northeast Florida and beyond are inspired by this challenge.” -Shad Khan

September 09, 2001: Jaguars win season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-3

“We’re excited. It’s Steelers week. It’s the opening of the NFL season. We look forward to this,” - Head coach Tom Coughlin

For the second time in his career, Mark Brunell threw three touchdown passes in the first half. Kevin Hardy had two sacks for the second time in his career. Jimmy Smith broke Jaguars franchise records with his recorded 40th touchdown and 126 receiving yards in a game.

September 09, 2007: Jaguars lose season opener against the Tennessee Titans 10 - 13

September 09, 2012: Jaguars lose to Minnesota Vikings 23 - 26

September 09, 2018: Jaguars beat the New York Giants 20 -15

September 09, 2021: Kyle Caskey was hired as offensive quality control coach, and Carlos Polk was elevated to assistant special teams coordinator.

Stories from Big Cat Country archives

September 06, 2022: Jaguars release first depth chart of 2022

September 07, 2022: Jaguars Daily: Trevor Lawrence reminds Doug Pederson of Brett Favre

September 08, 2019: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Week 1 live blog