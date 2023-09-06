Jaguars Reacts Survey: Will the offense score over 25 points in Week 1?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Jacksonville Jaguars fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off tomorrow night when the Chiefs host the Lions on Thursday Night Football.

Jacksonville’s own regular season schedule begins on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST at Indianapolis. The Jaguars are favored by 5 points and the over/under for its total points scored is set at 25.5, per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. Doug Pederson’s offense scored 24 and 27 points in two games against Gus Bradley’s defense last season.

The Colts aren’t expected to have a winning record this season largely due to a raw rookie quarterback and first-time head coach. However, that also poses a threat to the Jaguars, since they’ll be the first team to play these new faces.

Pederson broke it down for local media last week.

“Well, we’ve been in this situation before when you’re going against, a new head coach or coordinator, something of that nature. We know defensively with Gus, we played him twice last year and we know kind of what their structure is. Offensively and the type of quarterback they are, we’ve got to look at a lot of film, we’ve got to go back and watch his college tape, we’ve got to go back and watch some of the Philly stuff and what they did in preseason. “Just have a great plan as we practice next week and head into next week there’s obviously going to be some unknown. You’ve got to prepare against maybe some of the gadget stuff in the game and really, you’ve just got to focus on your job. Just do your job, your responsibility, take care of the football as we always say and come out on top if you can.”

Jaguars fans: Will the Jaguars score at least 25 points in Week 1?

And does the dual-threat abilities of Richardson give you any concern?

