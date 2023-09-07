News around the AFC: Travis Kelce questionable for Lions game, Joe Burrow injury update, and more

AFC SOUTH:

Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country )

Jaguars’ Pederson talks Colts ahead of season opener

Doug Pederson previews how a team can handle a rookie quarterback and playing on the road.

“Nothing has been won yet during the Jaguars’ 2023 campaign. Pederson said his team met his expectations, but did not exceed them, heading into the season.”

Monday presser: Jaguars need to ‘make sure they have eyes on’ Anthony Richardson

Foye Oluokun and Christian Kirk spoke to the press ahead of the Jaguars’ trip to Indianapolis on Sunday

“Much like teammate Foye Oluokun, Christian Kirk appeared calm but laser-focused as he addressed the media on Monday. The receiver was asked a lot of questions about how the offense has changed since this time last year. Whilst he didn’t allow himself to get over-excited, he acknowledged a greater level of comfort throughout the unit”

Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue )

Colts Injury Update: LB Shaq Leonard, RB Zack Moss both ‘progressing’ in recovery

The Colts continue to receive encouraging updates regarding two of their key injured players.

“Leonard remains in the league’s concussion protocol, but did participate recently in team practice with a non-contact jersey—indicating that he may be close to passing it.

Meanwhile, Moss is recovering from a broken elbow suffered during training camp, but did participate in the team’s walk-through on Monday. There’s apparently been no cast or brace on his right arm, which obviously is an encouraging sign for his imminent return.

The Colts remain hopeful that Moss will be available for Week 1, but a Week 2-3 return may be a more realistic possibility at this time—as he may still be another week or two out.”

Report: Colts worked out former Jaguars RB James Robinson on Monday

The Colts reportedly tried out a former rookie rusher who shined in the AFC South for their divisional rivals.

“The 25 year old back is most known for his standout rookie season with the Jaguars, in which he rushed for 1,070 rushing yards on 240 carries (4.5 ypc. avg) and 7 rushing touchdowns back in the 2020 season—earning PFWA All-Rookie Team honors. His 1,414 total yards from scrimmage were the most by an undrafted rookie in NFL history.”

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog )

Texans vs. Ravens Injury Report: Multiple Starters Miss Practice

Houston Texans Wednesday injury report.

“The Texans are already set to be without three starting offensive lineman in right tackle Tytus Howard, center Juice Scruggs and left guard Kenyon Green. Now Houston could be without their starting linebacker in Christian Harris, along with starting safety and team captain Jimmie Ward.

The Texans starting offensive line is up in the air, but right tackle George Fant, and left guard Josh Jones are expected to be in the mix. If Harris is unable to play, Jake Hansen and Henry To’oTo’o will get significant playing time. If Ward is unable to play, veteran Eric Murray will likely start next to Jalen Pitre.”

NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Where are Texans?

Where do the Texans land entering the first week of the 2023 NFL Season?

“Already - before a regular season snap has even been taken - there are already some sports writers ranking Houston above the 30s! We have a few 28s and even a 27 on deck waiting for you today, a hot start to the power rankings season and a sign to the Texans that this offseason makeover has at least a few pundits hyped for the season.”

Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles )

Titans-Saints Wednesday Injury Report: Great news on Treylon Burks, Arden Key

The Tennessee Titans released their first injury report of the 2023 season on Wednesday

“The Tennessee Titans released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener with the New Orleans Saints. Of note, the Titans appear to be extremely healthy heading into Sunday. Most importantly, wide receiver Trelyon Burks (knee) and outside linebacker Arden Key (calf) are listed as full participants.”

Titans elect captains ahead of week 1 game vs. Saints

Mike Vrabel names your 2023 Titans captains

“The Tennessee Titans have named their captains for the 2023 season. On offense the captains are Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, and Aaron Brewer. At first glance it is a bit surprising that Brewer was named a captain playing a new position this year, but Mike Herndon made a good point on Twitter, Mike Vrabel seems to value having a captain at every level. It makes sense that the captain on the offensive line would be the center.

On defense, the captains are Jeffery Simmons, Azeez Al-Shaair, and Kevin Byard. No surprise with Simmons and Byard - those guys are the clear leaders of their groups. Al-Shaair is in his first year with the team, but he will wear the green dot and has been great by all accounts this summer.

Perennial Pro-Bowler Morgan Cox is the special teams captain.”

AFC EAST:

Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider )

Dolphins announce team captains for the 2023 NFL Season

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Alec Ingold, Christian Wilkins, Jevon Holland, and Xavien Howard are the Miami Dolphins 2023 team captains, the team announced on social media.

“If you think this list looks familiar — you’re right. This year’s captains are a repeat of last season — outside of fullback Alec Ingold, who replaces linebacker Elandon Roberts from a season ago. Ingold is more than deserving and has proven invaluable to McDaniel’s offense. However, outside Ingold, it’s a carbon copy of the 2022 team captains.”

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit )

Patriots eager to ‘show the world what we can do’ in season opener against Eagles

The Patriots will kick off their 2023 regular season against the reigning NFC champions on Sunday.

“Their game against the reigning NFC champions will give the Patriots a chance to make a statement against a legitimate opponent, even though they will not get to do so in front of a primetime audience just yet. Nonetheless, the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff time still puts them in a prominent slot in Sunday’s lineup.”

Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings )

Bills vs. Jets: LB Terrel Bernard, CB Christian Benford, G O’Cyrus Torrence will start Week 1

The questions that have plagued Bills Mafia throughout the offseason were answered in HC Sean McDermott’s press conference today

“One of the biggest questions of the offseason for Buffalo Bills fans has been who would replace linebacker Tremaine Edmunds after left to join the Chicago Bears during free agency. Today, head coach Sean McDermott answered that question.

McDermott named Terrel Bernard as the starting middle linebacker, despite the fact that the second-year player out of Baylor College missed the entire preseason with a hamstring injury.”

New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation )

Jets open as 2.5 point underdogs vs Bills

The New York Jets look to get the 2023 season off on the right foot against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football

“Of course, that is far easier said than done. The Bills are a formidable opponent who have dominated the AFC East over the last few years. The Jets haven’t even had a winning record since 2015. This won’t be easy. That is reflected in the Jets opening as 2.5 point home underdogs to the Bills.”

AFC WEST:

Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride )

Chiefs vs. Lions final injury report: Travis Kelce listed as ‘questionable’

This week, Kansas City hosts Detroit for the season opener on “Thursday Night Football.”

“After tight end Travis Kelce (knee) was limited in Tuesday’s practice, he did not practice on Wednesday. He has been listed as questionable for the game.”

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report )

Broncos release their official depth chart for week one of the regular season

The Broncos released their official depth chart ahead of their week one matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Probably the biggest takeaway from this depth chart release is Jonathon Cooper being listed as a starter over veteran Frank Clark. He has had a strong camp and preseason and has earned the right to start. We should see a healthy rotation between these four edge rushers during the season.”

Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue )

Chargers open Week 1 as 3-point favorites over the Dolphins

After a surprising 2022 performance, will a healthier Chargers roster fare even better against the Dolphins?

“The Chargers pulled off an upset against the 2022 Dolphins, besting them 17-23 despite being 3.5-point underdogs at home. Despite suffering numerous injuries, missing notable starters such as Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater, Trey Pipkins, Derwin James, Bryce Callahan, and Sebastian Joseph-Day, the Chargers played an excellent defensive game and came out on top.”

Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride )

Chandler Jones is away from Raiders for 2nd straight day after outburst

Josh McDaniels said team will take saga ‘1 day at a time’

“While refusing to go into much detail about what’s happening with the big-money defensive end, Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels said the team is taking it “one day at a time” with Jones. Thus, his status for Sunday’s regular-season opener at the Denver Broncos is murky at best. The Athletic reported Jones missed team meetings on Tuesday, as well as not being with the team Wednesday. It is not known whether Jones is staying away on his own or at the command of the franchise.”

AFC NORTH:

Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle )

Joe Burrow talks calf injury, contract status, and getting help from Tom Brady

QB1 is ready to rock.

“The Cincinnati Bengals were again without quarterback Joe Burrow for the vast majority of training camp. He suffered a calf strain that caused him to miss a few weeks (roughly five).

There were doubts whether he would be available in Week 1, but the man himself just confirmed he will play against the Cleveland Browns.”

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown )

Ravens believed to be the first team in NFL history to have an all-African American quarterback room

More than just a nice training camp story, it’s a sign of meaningful progress and proof that times are changing.

“For the past two seasons, the Ravens have carried two black quarterbacks on their active roster to start the regular season. That trend will continue this year as both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley are back and they even added a third in 16-year veteran Josh Johnson.

What makes this year’s quarterback room historic is that it is believed to be the first in NFL history to entirely consist of African Americans which includes Quarterbacks Coach Tee Martin and Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Kerry Dixon.”

Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain )

Steelers work out 4 defenders ahead of Week 1 matchup

The Steelers’ latest tryouts include a LB with over 100 tackles last year and a CB who holds the second-fastest 40-time in NFL Combine history.

“The Steelers have worked out LB Mykal Walker, OLB Mitchell Agude, OLB Kelle Sanders, and CB Kalon Barnes per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.”

Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs by Nature )

Browns vs Bengals: First injury report has 3 DNPs, 4 limited in practice

Updates on Denzel Ward, Joseph Ossai, Marquise Goodwin and more

“CB Denzel Ward returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday while QB Joe Burrow was a full participant.”