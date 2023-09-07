Our complete coverage of Jaguars vs. Colts in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Jaguars vs. Colts: Everything you need to know for Week 1

Welcome to Week 1!

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, September 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Jags are favored by 5 points, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 45.5 points.

This week’s biggest storyline is the return of Calvin Ridley. Sunday will be the first time he’s played in a regular season game in 686 days.

The former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver is eager to re-prove himself as an elite playmaker -- that’s been evident since Ridley’s first press conference with local Jacksonville media in April. During the preseason he caught each of his five targets for 71 yards.

The Colts could be in for a long day during the season opener. The two outside cornerbacks listed as starters on their depth chart are Dallis Flowers and Darrell Baker Jr., who each went undrafted in 2022.

