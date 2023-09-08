 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the week: Jaguars playoff predictions, Calvin Ridley’s goal for the season, and more

A roundup of Jaguars news, hype, highlights, and more from Twitter

By Caitlin Connor
Miami Dolphins v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Chris Simms’ AFC playoff seed predictions:

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley shared his goal for this season and if he was going to bring a tradition he had in Atlanta to Jacksonville:

Ridley’s Mount Rushmore of Alabama wideouts:

Clay Harbor with Trevor Lawrence hype:

We celebrated Thirst Trap Trevor Thursdays:

Good Morning Football shared their predictions for division winners during prediction week:

Trevor and Marissa Lawrence visited Wolfson Children’s Hospital:

Peter King’s AFC playoff seed predictions:

Back-to-back tackle leader Foye Oluokun’s reaction to Peter King’s predictions:

A fun fact he shared about himself afterward:

Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris on being named a captain for the first time in his career:

Tight end Evan Engram talking about Jacksonville being his home and the Jaguars:

Interested in seeing a Jaguar in the wild? Here’s a schedule of players making appearances this month:

Mark Brunell:

Jimmy Smith’s commentary on the Mark Brunell video:

Fred Taylor wishing everyone a happy 904 day:

Tom McManus on the Jaguars’ first regular season game:

A throwback of the Jaguars’ first regular season game:

A throwback of the Week 9 Jacksonville Jaguars vs Atlanta Falcons game in 99:

Answers to questions about the NFL’s emergency third quarterback rule:

