Tweets of the week: Jaguars playoff predictions, Calvin Ridley’s goal for the season, and more

Chris Simms’ AFC playoff seed predictions:
The No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens?!— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 5, 2023
Chris Simms’ AFC playoff seed predictions. #Kickoff2023 pic.twitter.com/MqNW88roPZ
Wide receiver Calvin Ridley shared his goal for this season and if he was going to bring a tradition he had in Atlanta to Jacksonville:
Calvin Ridley said his goal for this season is simple "win every game!" pic.twitter.com/RNi18ZrUdG— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) September 7, 2023
#Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley used to get wings, mac & cheese and fries before his games in Atlanta.— Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) September 7, 2023
He won’t be bringing that tradition to Jacksonville.
“Nah man, ion eat like that no more…” pic.twitter.com/u8bTjFrI4h
Ridley’s Mount Rushmore of Alabama wideouts:
.@CalvinRidley1 gives his Mount Rushmore of @AlabamaFTBL wideouts pic.twitter.com/NCh7fVfOs6— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 2, 2023
Clay Harbor with Trevor Lawrence hype:
People are sleeping on Trevor Lawrence.— Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 3, 2023
Here is his rankings for his last 9 games of the season. All rankings were ahead of Patrick Mahomes.
This guy is ELITE. #DUUUVAL #Jaguars #Jags pic.twitter.com/lH3aajTGaF
We celebrated Thirst Trap Trevor Thursdays:
NEVERMIND WHAT YOU ARE DOING, ITS TREVOR THURSDAY pic.twitter.com/Yyaw2mdpl6— Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) September 7, 2023
Good Morning Football shared their predictions for division winners during prediction week:
#PredictionWeek @KyleBrandt’s Division Winners pic.twitter.com/mfrMN2kNGy— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 5, 2023
#PredictionWeek @JamieErdahl’s Playoff Teams pic.twitter.com/P63ymZCxkN— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 5, 2023
#PredictionWeek @JasonMcCourty is 100% confident in these picks. Are you? pic.twitter.com/TJLwUgTw8W— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 5, 2023
Trevor and Marissa Lawrence visited Wolfson Children’s Hospital:
JAGUARS QB 1 IN THE COMMUNITY!— Adriel Rocha (@Adriel_Rocha) September 5, 2023
Wolfson Children’s Hospital pic.twitter.com/DNdnmNwv4x
The Lawrences kicked off Week 1 with a special visit to our #WolfsonWarriors ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ddMLQQGqzf— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 6, 2023
Peter King’s AFC playoff seed predictions:
The No. 1 seed Jacksonville Jaguars?!— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 4, 2023
Peter King's AFC playoff seed predictions ⬇️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/M64SNcNMRF
Back-to-back tackle leader Foye Oluokun’s reaction to Peter King’s predictions:
“They said we’re Super Bowl contenders?”— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 4, 2023
Come for #Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun finding out the team is expected to be good. Stay for the media argument about Peter King’s column: pic.twitter.com/Jmt9qLVdGA
A fun fact he shared about himself afterward:
A natural instigator https://t.co/0X5qn7a2Hl— Craig Johnson. St. Ignatius , MT (@foyelicious) September 5, 2023
Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris on being named a captain for the first time in his career:
#Jaguars DL Roy Robertson-Harris on being named a captain for the first time in his career.— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 6, 2023
Foley Fatukasi gave him a shoutout saying he voted for him: pic.twitter.com/cCLcL1IqfN
Tight end Evan Engram talking about Jacksonville being his home and the Jaguars:
If this 1:02 of Evan Engram gushing about @CityofJax + the #Jaguars season opener doesn’t fire you up, then I am not sure what will #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/OERs8y6YPb— Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) September 6, 2023
Interested in seeing a Jaguar in the wild? Here’s a schedule of players making appearances this month:
Scheduled to appear on shows this month:— Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) September 7, 2023
Jaguars All Access, Thursdays at Strings
Tonight - Evan Engram
9/14 - Roy Robertson-Harris
9/21 - Christian Kirk
Jags Report Live, Mondays at Sneakers
Monday - Rayshawn Jenkins
9/18 - Jamal Agnew
9/25 - Davon Hamilton@ActionSportsJax
Mark Brunell:
Mark Brunell#DUUUVAL @M_Brunell8 pic.twitter.com/GgttTErpoH— Old Time Football (@Ol_TimeFootball) September 5, 2023
Jimmy Smith’s commentary on the Mark Brunell video:
That’s my Quarterback! https://t.co/zBN9DGT6nU— Jimmy Smith (@JimmySmithJags) September 5, 2023
Fred Taylor wishing everyone a happy 904 day:
HAPPY 904 Day!! @Jaguars #DUUUVAL— Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) September 4, 2023
Tom McManus on the Jaguars’ first regular season game:
Where it all began.... https://t.co/y2RCjWf8WN— Tom McManus (@meathead55) September 3, 2023
A throwback of the Jaguars’ first regular season game:
September 3, 1995— Old Time Football (@Ol_TimeFootball) September 3, 2023
The first game in the history of the Jacksonville #Jaguars vs the #Oilers
Chandler 9-14-61-1
Furrer 4-9-19@stevebeuerlein 7-17-54
Brunell 3-9-15#DUUUVAL
Brown 29-101
Russell 2-24
Howard 3-33
10-3 #Oilers pic.twitter.com/RzjSHvtdDN
A throwback of the Week 9 Jacksonville Jaguars vs Atlanta Falcons game in 99:
Jaguars vs Falcons (1999)— Vintage NFL (@NFL_vintage) September 5, 2023
Week 9 pic.twitter.com/Ee2yZyMDs4
Answers to questions about the NFL’s emergency third quarterback rule:
Answers to all your questions about the return of the emergency third QB rule, via the @NFL. pic.twitter.com/FdrRC4aPV3— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 4, 2023
