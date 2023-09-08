Tweets of the week: Jaguars playoff predictions, Calvin Ridley’s goal for the season, and more

Chris Simms’ AFC playoff seed predictions:

The No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens?!



Chris Simms’ AFC playoff seed predictions. #Kickoff2023 pic.twitter.com/MqNW88roPZ — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 5, 2023

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley shared his goal for this season and if he was going to bring a tradition he had in Atlanta to Jacksonville:

Calvin Ridley said his goal for this season is simple "win every game!" pic.twitter.com/RNi18ZrUdG — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) September 7, 2023

#Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley used to get wings, mac & cheese and fries before his games in Atlanta.



He won’t be bringing that tradition to Jacksonville.



“Nah man, ion eat like that no more…” pic.twitter.com/u8bTjFrI4h — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) September 7, 2023

Ridley’s Mount Rushmore of Alabama wideouts:

Clay Harbor with Trevor Lawrence hype:

People are sleeping on Trevor Lawrence.



Here is his rankings for his last 9 games of the season. All rankings were ahead of Patrick Mahomes.



This guy is ELITE. #DUUUVAL #Jaguars #Jags pic.twitter.com/lH3aajTGaF — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 3, 2023

We celebrated Thirst Trap Trevor Thursdays:

NEVERMIND WHAT YOU ARE DOING, ITS TREVOR THURSDAY pic.twitter.com/Yyaw2mdpl6 — Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) September 7, 2023

Good Morning Football shared their predictions for division winners during prediction week:

Trevor and Marissa Lawrence visited Wolfson Children’s Hospital:

JAGUARS QB 1 IN THE COMMUNITY!



Wolfson Children’s Hospital pic.twitter.com/DNdnmNwv4x — Adriel Rocha (@Adriel_Rocha) September 5, 2023

The Lawrences kicked off Week 1 with a special visit to our #WolfsonWarriors ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ddMLQQGqzf — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 6, 2023

Peter King’s AFC playoff seed predictions:

The No. 1 seed Jacksonville Jaguars?!



Peter King's AFC playoff seed predictions ⬇️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/M64SNcNMRF — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 4, 2023

Back-to-back tackle leader Foye Oluokun’s reaction to Peter King’s predictions:

“They said we’re Super Bowl contenders?”



Come for #Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun finding out the team is expected to be good. Stay for the media argument about Peter King’s column: pic.twitter.com/Jmt9qLVdGA — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 4, 2023

A fun fact he shared about himself afterward:

A natural instigator https://t.co/0X5qn7a2Hl — Craig Johnson. St. Ignatius , MT (@foyelicious) September 5, 2023

Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris on being named a captain for the first time in his career:

#Jaguars DL Roy Robertson-Harris on being named a captain for the first time in his career.



Foley Fatukasi gave him a shoutout saying he voted for him: pic.twitter.com/cCLcL1IqfN — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 6, 2023

Tight end Evan Engram talking about Jacksonville being his home and the Jaguars:

If this 1:02 of Evan Engram gushing about @CityofJax + the #Jaguars season opener doesn’t fire you up, then I am not sure what will #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/OERs8y6YPb — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) September 6, 2023

Interested in seeing a Jaguar in the wild? Here’s a schedule of players making appearances this month:

Scheduled to appear on shows this month:



Jaguars All Access, Thursdays at Strings

Tonight - Evan Engram

9/14 - Roy Robertson-Harris

9/21 - Christian Kirk



Jags Report Live, Mondays at Sneakers

Monday - Rayshawn Jenkins

9/18 - Jamal Agnew

9/25 - Davon Hamilton@ActionSportsJax — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) September 7, 2023

Mark Brunell:

Jimmy Smith’s commentary on the Mark Brunell video:

Fred Taylor wishing everyone a happy 904 day:

Tom McManus on the Jaguars’ first regular season game:

Where it all began.... https://t.co/y2RCjWf8WN — Tom McManus (@meathead55) September 3, 2023

A throwback of the Jaguars’ first regular season game:

September 3, 1995

The first game in the history of the Jacksonville #Jaguars vs the #Oilers

Chandler 9-14-61-1

Furrer 4-9-19@stevebeuerlein 7-17-54

Brunell 3-9-15#DUUUVAL

Brown 29-101

Russell 2-24

Howard 3-33

10-3 #Oilers pic.twitter.com/RzjSHvtdDN — Old Time Football (@Ol_TimeFootball) September 3, 2023

A throwback of the Week 9 Jacksonville Jaguars vs Atlanta Falcons game in 99:

Jaguars vs Falcons (1999)

Week 9 pic.twitter.com/Ee2yZyMDs4 — Vintage NFL (@NFL_vintage) September 5, 2023

Answers to questions about the NFL’s emergency third quarterback rule:

Answers to all your questions about the return of the emergency third QB rule, via the @NFL. pic.twitter.com/FdrRC4aPV3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 4, 2023

