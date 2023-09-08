Reacts Survey results: Jaguars fans expect scoring spree in Week 1

This week, we asked Jacksonville Jaguars fans for their thoughts on the upcoming Week 1 matchup at the Indianapolis Colts.

First: how many points will the good guys score?

Jacksonville’s current team total is set at 26.5 (according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook), which has gone up one point from earlier in the week. The Jaguars scored 24 and 27 points against the Colts last season.

Doug Pederson has said he wants the offense to score seven more points per game than last year, and Calvin Ridley could have a hot start against Gus Bradley’s secondary.

On the other side of the ball, most Jaguars fans are a little bit nervous about Anthony Richardson, though only 6% are significantly worried.

Richardson had one of the greatest NFL Combine performances of all time after showcasing his unbelievable talent at Florida. Indy’s fourth-overall pick might need some time to adjust to the pro level, but he’s the kind of quarterback who can make any play at any time.

Top comments from Tuesday’s post:

