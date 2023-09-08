 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reacts Survey results: Jaguars fans expect scoring spree in Week 1

The results are in, and the majority of Jaguars fans predict the team to score in bunches at the Colts in Week 1.

By Gus Logue
Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

This week, we asked Jacksonville Jaguars fans for their thoughts on the upcoming Week 1 matchup at the Indianapolis Colts.

First: how many points will the good guys score?

Jacksonville’s current team total is set at 26.5 (according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook), which has gone up one point from earlier in the week. The Jaguars scored 24 and 27 points against the Colts last season.

Doug Pederson has said he wants the offense to score seven more points per game than last year, and Calvin Ridley could have a hot start against Gus Bradley’s secondary.

On the other side of the ball, most Jaguars fans are a little bit nervous about Anthony Richardson, though only 6% are significantly worried.

Richardson had one of the greatest NFL Combine performances of all time after showcasing his unbelievable talent at Florida. Indy’s fourth-overall pick might need some time to adjust to the pro level, but he’s the kind of quarterback who can make any play at any time.

Top comments from Tuesday’s post:

Favorite585
I am less worried about Anthony Richardson than I am the defensive front (and LB's). I hope we establish the run and think that we run more this year than we would think.
WillGMCC
I believe we drop 27 on em. Richardson definitely concerns me as a runner. It remains to be seen how well they game plan to his strength but there’s no denying he’s a scary dude when he takes off.
CanAmJagsFan1
Jags 42-10 final score. That Colts Defense will be stuck on the field over 75% of the game. They'll be exhausted.
mnkman322
The Jags add Calvin Ridley and the Colts gave away their number 1 corner, I'm saying we go over 25 points.
Jaguardian
Watch out for trick plays in this one.

