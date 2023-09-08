Jaguars Podcast: Week 1 preview, Super Bowl predictions, and more

Check out Episode 50 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

John and I discussed matchups we’re looking forward to watching on each side of the ball during the season opener. Week 1 will feature the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts.

Doug Pederson had Gus Bradley’s number in both games last year. Trevor Lawrence completed 86.5% of his passes for 400 total yards against the division rival in 2022. The Colts don’t seem to be in a good spot to change that this week considering the addition of Calvin Ridley in Jacksonville and subtraction of Stephon Gilmore in Indianapolis. Bradley’s defense is expected to start a pair of undrafted second-year players (Darrell Baker Jr. and Dallis Flowers) on Sunday.

As for the Jaguars’ defense, continued improvement from 2022 first-rounders Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd will be vital in helping to contain 2023 fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson. The Colts will start both a rookie quarterback and first-time head coach (Shane Steichen) this week. Can Jacksonville limit explosive plays from Richardson in his NFL debut?

