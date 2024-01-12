Jaguars 2024 coaching search tracker

With the Jacksonville Jaguars' hiring of former Atlanta Falcons DC Ryan Neilsen now confirmed, the Jaguars look to fill the remainder of its executive office. In total, at least 10 Jacksonville former coaching staff members will need replacing for the coming season.

Def Coordinator - Mike Caldwell

Safeties Coach - Cody Grimm

Def Quality Control Coach - Tee Mitchell

Senior Defensive Asst - Bob Sutton

CB Coach - Deshea Townsend

DL Coach Brentson Buckner

Def Quality Control Coach - Sean Cullina

ILB Coach - Tony Gilbert

Asst OL Coach - Todd Washington

RB Coach - Bernie Parmalee

With the majority of the defensive staff being relieved of their role and the additional loss of two coaches on the offensive side, the Jaguars have multiple major holes in need of filling to round out their staff before the coming 2024 NFL Draft and NFL Combine seasons.

Reported Staff Interviews:

Kris Richard - Former Co-defensive coordinator and DB Coach- New Orleans Saints

While the specific role Richard interviewed for has not been confirmed, an educated guess would be in the secondary as a former DB and multiple stops as a DB coach. Richard was last with Nielsen in New Orleans from 2021 to 2022 as a DBs coach and co-DC. He also was the Seattle Seahawks DC from 2015 to 2017.

Reported Additions:

Dave Huxtable - Former Def Assistant- Atlanta Falcons

I’m told Dave Huxtable will be joining the Jaguars staff. He was a Senior defensive assistant in Atlanta. — Rick Ballou (@Ballou1010xl) January 23, 2024

Huxable worked with Nielsen from 2013 to 2016, before working with him in Atlanta. Nielsen was Huxable's DL coach at NC State. A coach since 1982, he has been a DC at NC State, UCF, Pitt, UNC, GT, & Western Kentucky.

Matt House- Former DC- LSU Tigers (hired as Jaguars LB Coach)

The #Jaguars are hiring Matt House as linebackers coach, per source.



House is highly regarded around the league, having been the #Chiefs LBs coach from 2019-2021. He was most recently LSU’s DC the past two seasons as well, helping the Tigers post back-to-back 10-win seasons. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2024

For the past two seasons, House has led the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers defense as their DC. After an impressive first season for his defense, he was recently relieved of his role, amid other staff changes three weeks ago at LSU. However, House has extensive NFL and college coaching experience at multiple stops. As mentioned above, he was the LB coach for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2019-2021. Additionally, he was the DC for Josh Allen's Kentucky Blue Devils from 2017-2018.

Rumored Interest/Links:

Jerry Gray - Former Asst HC/Defense- Atlanta Falcons