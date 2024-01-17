 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Important dates for Jaguars’ 2024 offseason

A look at important dates from February - May

By Caitlin Connor
NFL: DEC 04 Bengals at Jaguars Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the conclusion of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2023 season, the team has released a list of important dates:

  • February 4: Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida.
  • February 20: Teams are allowed to begin designating Franchise/Transition players.
  • February 27-March 4: NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.
  • March 5: Deadline to designate Franchise/Transition players. Must be done before 4 p.m. (Eastern time)
  • March 11-13: Free-agency negotiation window.
  • March 13: End of 2023 and start of 2024 League Year. The 2024 League Year and free-agency period begin at 4 p.m. (Eastern time)
  • March 24-27: Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Florida.
  • April 15: Teams with returning head coaches can begin offseason workout programs.
  • April 17: Last day for draft-eligible players to visit team facilities.
  • April 25-27: 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan.
  • May 2: Deadline for Clubs to exercise fifth-year option for players.
  • May 3-6/May 10-13: Rookie minicamps.

