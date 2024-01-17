Jaguars Reacts Survey: Who’s the best young quarterback right now?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Jacksonville Jaguars fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Jaguars fans: are you confident the team is headed in the right direction?

And who’s the best young quarterback not named Trevor Lawrence?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/Q5A8WQ/">Please take our survey</a>

I excluded Lawrence from the poll to remove bias because I’m wanted to see how fans vote on this one. That said, I can do a similar poll next week with Lawrence included if y’all want me to.

My pick for today’s poll was Justin Herbert. (Highly recommend this article on his game.) He and Lawrence are in a league of their own in terms of what they’re asked to do for their respective offenses. Namely, they’re capable of throwing 50 attempts in a game and dicing up defenses from the pocket in true dropback fashion. C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love are in-cred-e-ble, but, they are propped up a bit (like Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa) by systems built to make the quarterback’s life easier. Herbert and Lawrence’s offenses are built to allow the quarterback to do all the leg work rather than the scheme.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.