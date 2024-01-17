Jaguars podcast: Ranking defensive coordinator candidates

Check out Episode 86 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

John and I discussed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ search for a new defensive coordinator.

We talked about the same thing last week, but since then, seven names have been reported as expected, completed, or blocked interviews. Here’s how I rank the six candidates who weren’t blocked (excluding Ejiro Evero).

Ryan Nielsen (Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator) Chris Hewitt (Baltimore Ravens defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach) Chris Harris (Tennessee Titans defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach) Don “Wink” Martindale (New York Giants defensive coordinator) Marquand Manuel (New York Jets safeties coach) Shane Bowen (Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator)

Leslie Frazier would slot in at no. 3 for me if/when he interviews for the position. He’s been a popular team fit for the Jaguars considering his experience in the Andy Reid coaching tree.

