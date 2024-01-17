Dawuane Smoot named Jaguars’ Ed Block Courage Award recipient

A leader on and off the field, Dawuane Smoot has been named this year’s recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The winner is chosen by their teammates based on the player’s service to their community, courage, ability to overcome adversity, and inspiration. The recipient is a symbol of “professionalism, great strength and dedication”.

Congratulations to @Bigsmoot_94, our recipient of this year's Ed Block Courage Award! pic.twitter.com/aQUtnTcinv — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 17, 2024

The Jaguars drafted Smoot during the third round (68th overall) during the 2017 draft. During his seven years in Jacksonville, the linebacker has played in 99 games and recorded 121 tackles (84 solo and 37 assisted), and 23.5 sacks. He was also the Jaguars’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Smoot and his wife, Aumari opened The Elsie Academy in Jacksonville. The academy promotes providing “quality education” in a “nurturing environment” through the use of dual-language classrooms, a hybrid curriculum, and hands-on learning.

