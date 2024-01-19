 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the week: Jaguars playoff throwbacks and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
Photo by ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

NFL Films discussed the proper pronunciation for Jaguar:

Daniel Thomas’s reaction to Ross Matiscik being named an AP All-Pro:

Jamal Agnew’s response to Josh Allen not being named an All-Pro:

Agnew shared a post-surgery update and expressed how we all felt on Saturday:

Travis Etienne and D’Ernest Johnson felt the same way:

The NFL looked back on the Jaguars’ 27-0 comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers:

Agnew once again shared how we all felt:

Ventrell Miller celebrated a birthday:

Some familiar faces made an appearance at UNF’s River City Rumble:

Old Time Football shared a throwback of Fred Taylor setting the record for the longest touchdown run in NFL playoff history in 2000:

Josh Scobee added some decorations to his bathroom:

