Tweets of the week: Jaguars playoff throwbacks and more

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

NFL Films discussed the proper pronunciation for Jaguar:

Jaguar, Jagwar, or Jagwire?



The pronunciation of the Jacksonville Jaguars may just depend on your location.

#NFLFilmsPresents: The Jaguars Pronunciation pic.twitter.com/kELkt1azjX — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 12, 2024

Daniel Thomas’s reaction to Ross Matiscik being named an AP All-Pro:

Jamal Agnew’s response to Josh Allen not being named an All-Pro:

Josh Allen not an All pro is crazyyyy — Mal (@jamalagnew) January 12, 2024

Agnew shared a post-surgery update and expressed how we all felt on Saturday:

Healing up, surgery went well! Be back to myself by June whether that’s here or somewhere else. — Mal (@jamalagnew) January 13, 2024

Wish the Jags were playing today — Mal (@jamalagnew) January 13, 2024

Travis Etienne and D’Ernest Johnson felt the same way:

Same… until next time https://t.co/qbw7WhFlHJ — Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) January 13, 2024

Man tell me about it brudda ‍♂️ https://t.co/8vCGI3uzYK — D'Ernest Johnson (@DernestJohnson2) January 13, 2024

The NFL looked back on the Jaguars’ 27-0 comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers:

It's been a year and still in awe of the Jags pulling off the comeback from 27-0 pic.twitter.com/8EQaDKmtG5 — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024

Agnew once again shared how we all felt:

Ventrell Miller celebrated a birthday:

Some familiar faces made an appearance at UNF’s River City Rumble:

Another successful River City Rumble! pic.twitter.com/7I1DnI5HVK — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 16, 2024

Old Time Football shared a throwback of Fred Taylor setting the record for the longest touchdown run in NFL playoff history in 2000:

Josh Scobee added some decorations to his bathroom:

How long before my wife notices the new decorations in the bathroom? Over/under is 2 days pic.twitter.com/BmFh2BNjC6 — Josh Scobee (@JoshScobee10) January 19, 2024

