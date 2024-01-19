Tweets of the week: Jaguars playoff throwbacks and more

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.
NFL Films discussed the proper pronunciation for Jaguar:
Jaguar, Jagwar, or Jagwire?— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 12, 2024
The pronunciation of the Jacksonville Jaguars may just depend on your location.
#NFLFilmsPresents: The Jaguars Pronunciation pic.twitter.com/kELkt1azjX
Daniel Thomas’s reaction to Ross Matiscik being named an AP All-Pro:
ROSS‼️ https://t.co/gwoIfPwbTV— daniel thomas (@gamechanger021) January 12, 2024
Jamal Agnew’s response to Josh Allen not being named an All-Pro:
Josh Allen not an All pro is crazyyyy— Mal (@jamalagnew) January 12, 2024
Agnew shared a post-surgery update and expressed how we all felt on Saturday:
Healing up, surgery went well! Be back to myself by June whether that’s here or somewhere else.— Mal (@jamalagnew) January 13, 2024
Wish the Jags were playing today— Mal (@jamalagnew) January 13, 2024
Travis Etienne and D’Ernest Johnson felt the same way:
Same… until next time https://t.co/qbw7WhFlHJ— Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) January 13, 2024
Man tell me about it brudda ♂️ https://t.co/8vCGI3uzYK— D'Ernest Johnson (@DernestJohnson2) January 13, 2024
The NFL looked back on the Jaguars’ 27-0 comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers:
It's been a year and still in awe of the Jags pulling off the comeback from 27-0 pic.twitter.com/8EQaDKmtG5— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024
Agnew once again shared how we all felt:
January 14, 2024
Ventrell Miller celebrated a birthday:
Happy birthday to our guy, @ventrell_miller! @FISGlobal | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/JFx4YDifLi— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 15, 2024
Some familiar faces made an appearance at UNF’s River City Rumble:
Another successful River City Rumble! pic.twitter.com/7I1DnI5HVK— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 16, 2024
Old Time Football shared a throwback of Fred Taylor setting the record for the longest touchdown run in NFL playoff history in 2000:
January 15, 2000#AFCDivisional @FredTaylorMade goes 90 yards to the house, the longest run for a TD in #NFL playoff history #DUUUVAL#Jaguars #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/nBBSh6rMVc— Old Time Football (@Ol_TimeFootball) January 15, 2024
Josh Scobee added some decorations to his bathroom:
How long before my wife notices the new decorations in the bathroom? Over/under is 2 days pic.twitter.com/BmFh2BNjC6— Josh Scobee (@JoshScobee10) January 19, 2024
