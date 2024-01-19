News around the AFC South: Titans’ coaching search and more

Houston Texans

Veteran wide receiver Noah Brown was placed on the Reserve/Injured List. Brown sustained a shoulder injury during the first quarter of the Texans’ wild card game on Saturday. Wide receiver Damiere Byrd and defensive tackle McTelvin Agim were signed to the practice squad. Defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence was released from the practice squad. Wide receiver Steven Sims was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

With the conclusion of Wild Card Weekend, the Texans officially have the 23rd pick during the first round of the draft. Due to a trade with the Cleveland Browns in 2022, the Texans own their next three first-round picks. The Texans currently own eight draft picks for the upcoming 2024 draft in April.

Around SB Nation (via Battle Red Blog)

RECAP: Texans advance to AFC Divisional Round after rout of Browns

That was fun, wasn’t it?

“The Houston Texans are advancing to the AFC Divisional Round after a 45-14 win against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday evening inside NRG Stadium.”

Indianapolis Colts

Although 2024 was expected to be the last year for Indianapolis to host the NFL Combine, after negotiations, the decision was made for the city to host the 2025 Combine. The combine has been held in Indianapolis since 1987. Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events Peter O’Reilly stated, “The city has continued to innovate and help us evolve both the setup for the football evaluation process as well as growing in-person experience for football fans in the region and across the country.”

The Colts signed wide receiver Terrell Bynum to a reserve/future contract. Bynum was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He spent the 2023 season on the Chargers’ practice squad and active roster.

Around SB Nation (via Stampede Blue)

Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds completed GM interview with Chargers on Wednesday

Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds has completed another interview with an attractive opportunity during this cycle.

“Dodds already completed an interview with the Las Vegas Raiders last week for their similar vacancy, and the Carolina Panthers also recently requested to interview him.”

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have conducted multiple virtual interviews for their Head Coach position. Candidates include Texans Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowick, Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator Thomas Brown, Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn, Baltimore Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald, Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce, New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka, and Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan.

Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach Terrell Williams was announced as the Head Coach for the American Team for the 75th-annual Reese’s Senior Bowl. When asked, Williams stated, “It’s a great opportunity to help these college players get some exposure into what professional football is all about. I’m very thankful to Mike Vrabel for nominating me for this honor. I’m looking forward to working with coaches and other Senior Bowl personnel to make sure this is a great experience for the players.”

Around SB Nation (via Music City Miracles)

Mike Vrabel interviewing with the Los Angeles Chargers today

“Well, apparently Mike Vrabel has a market, it is just a slow-developing one. Adam Schefter is reporting that Vrabel is interviewing with the Los Angeles Chargers today and that the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks are also interested in talking to Vrabel. This is the first we have heard of Vrabel drawing interest.”