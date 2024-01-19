 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Big Cat Country feedback survey: How can we improve?

Thanks for sticking with us on the rollercoaster that is Jacksonville Jaguars fandom and coverage. We would love to hear back from you on ways to get better.

By Gus Logue
Cincinnati Bengals v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Thanks for hanging around here at Big Cat Country, your one-stop shop for Jacksonville Jaguars news, opinions, and analysis.

Even though the 2023 season didn’t end as we’d hoped, our staff enjoyed putting together another year of coverage for Jaguars faithful. We’d love to hear back from our readers about what you liked or didn’t like so we can continue to provide the best coverage possible.

Please fill out our 2024 feedback survey by clicking here or using the embedded form below.

Duval till we die.

