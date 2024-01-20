Reacts Survey results: Jaguars fans anoint C.J. Stroud as the NFL’s best young passer

This week, we asked Jacksonville Jaguars fans for their vote on the NFL’s best young quarterback not named Trevor Lawrence.

First-year passer C.J. Stroud received 73% of votes. Brock Purdy earned 12% of tallies and Justin Herbert got 8%.

Here’s what Doug Pederson said about Stroud ahead of their Week 12 matchup in November.

“I’m very impressed. For a rookie quarterback to come in and perform at this level, the way he’s thrown the ball, I just really admire his poise quite frankly. He’s putting the ball where he wants to put it, meaning it is very accurate throws. He’s got the ability to escape and move and still keep his eyes down the field. I think that’s a unique trait for a young quarterback to be able to do. They’re shooting the ball down the field, they’re making plays down the field. What you see is it’s gaining confidence each week, in him, in his team. That’s a reflection of Coach Ryan, DeMeco. I’ve just been really impressed with him.”

Stroud will be facing MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson and the No. 1 seed Ravens later today in the Divisional Round of the 2023-24 postseason.

Top comments from Tuesday’s post:

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.