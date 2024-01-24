Jaguars podcast: Reactions to Ryan Nielsen defensive coordinator hiring

Check out Episode 87 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

John and I discussed the Jacksonville Jaguars hiring Ryan Nielsen to replace Mike Caldwell as defensive coordinator. Nielsen was the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator last season.

Doug Pederson welcomed his new Department of Defense leader with this statement.

“We’re excited to welcome Ryan and have him lead our defense moving forward. Ryan is an outstanding football coach and his defenses with the Falcons and Saints were always fundamentally sound in both their physicality and concepts. He has the rare ability to both teach and connect with his players. He builds lasting, two-way relationships predicated on trust. He establishes accountability, first from himself, then the players. What I’ve most admired about Ryan’s defenses — and we saw this in London back in October — was their shared intensity and enthusiasm to get the job done and impact the game.”

