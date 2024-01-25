Jaguars Reacts Survey: How would you grade the Ryan Nielsen hire?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Jacksonville Jaguars fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Jaguars fans: How would you grade the Ryan Nielsen hire?

I’d personally give it an A+.

I ranked him as my top candidate for the job on last week’s Jaguar Report podcast.

On this week’s episode, John went as far as to say it was the best coordinator hire Jacksonville has made since he started covering the team about five years ago.

I've covered the Jaguars since 2019 and have seen them hire 4 OCs and 3 DCs.



Nielsen was a defensive coordinator for the first time last season with the Atlanta Falcons.

His unit vastly overperformed. Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree had 6.5 sacks apiece and Jessie Bates earned his first career Pro Bowl nod. The Falcons ranked top-7 in Expected Points Added per play allowed and success rate allowed, a year after finishing bottom-3 in both metrics.

Nielsen has drawn glowing reviews from film experts, and more importantly, former coaches and players. See for yourself here.

