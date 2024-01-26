Tweets of the week: Reactions to Nielsen hiring, Jaguars compensatory draft picks, and more

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.
Rayshawn Jenkins celebrated a birthday:
Happy birthday, Jenkz!@FISGlobal | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/dykqgFXOfw— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 25, 2024
The Jaguars will receive compensatory draft picks for the first time since 2010:
#Jaguars expected to receive compensatory picks in April's #NFLDraft for the first time since 2010 (!!!!)— Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) January 23, 2024
3rd (Jawaan Taylor)
6th (Arden Key) https://t.co/aLoj3hPpsY
The Jaguars shared some Sports Illustrated throwbacks:
#DUUUVAL Illustrated pic.twitter.com/NSfVroIoQY— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 23, 2024
Travis Etienne shared his Sports Illustrated cover:
R.I.P #SportsIllustrated— Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) January 20, 2024
Remember flipping through these in high school
Blessed to be able to grace the cover of one pic.twitter.com/ju51YhvEN9
Jamal Agnew’s reaction to Etienne’s Sports Illustrated cover:
Boy had that big ahh helmet on, safety first! https://t.co/ZMUSgNO5it— Mal (@jamalagnew) January 20, 2024
Travis Etienne also shared how we all felt on Saturday and a story because he was missing football:
Yes I’m sad we’re not playing football today— Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) January 20, 2024
A story ☁️— Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) January 20, 2024
Because I’m missing football
I wanted to ask Lamar for his jersey after this game, but I was too scared to ask him
Didn’t want him to realize I was a fan fr https://t.co/k80lTYq6Hi
Jamal Agnew shared what he considers the most underrated show of all time:
Most underrated show of all time https://t.co/fxYVEIxhQP— Mal (@jamalagnew) January 22, 2024
Former Jaguars Tom McManus and Micah Ross gave their opinions on the current roster:
Trevor doesn't need more weapons. If we keep Ridley especially. What he needs is more beef up front that will protect him at all costs like he's their little brother. Then it's up to Trevor to clean up his game. Not saying don't add if they're there but other needs first. M2C.— Tom McManus (@meathead55) January 24, 2024
correct. Beef on the both sides of the ball. https://t.co/3c1ncMJjCm— Micah Ross (@micahross) January 24, 2024
Jaguars social content producer Cameron Hicks shared his 2023 Jaguars showreel:
2023 Cam Hicks Showreel x Jacksonville Jaguars #Cinema #showreel #jaguars pic.twitter.com/gK6RAGnGMe— Cameron Hicks (@CamTheShooter_) January 22, 2024
Mike Peterson’s reactions to some of Fred Taylor’s best moments in the NFL:
“That’s a gold jacket guy to me”@CoachMPeterson reacts to some of @FredTaylorMade’s best moments in the @NFL.#GoGators | #GatorMade pic.twitter.com/RROTzrnUzz— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) January 19, 2024
Vintage NFL shared a throwback to the Jaguars vs Broncos AFC Wild Card game:
Jaguars vs Broncos (1997)— Vintage NFL (@NFL_vintage) January 19, 2024
AFC Wild Card pic.twitter.com/NlX3mrENBw
Reactions to Nielsen hiring
Clay Harbor:
I think Ryan Nielsen is an excellent hire.— Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) January 22, 2024
The Falcons D was top 10 in the NFL in passing 3rd down and red zone.
▪️3rd in 3rd down defense (33.8%)
▪️ 4th in red zone defense (45.3%).
▪️doubled sack total 21 in 2022 to 42 2023 #Jaguars #Jags
NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe:
Strong hire by Jaguars having Ryan Nielsen run their defense. He had a lot of respect in Atlanta.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 22, 2024
Certainly a change of style coming for JAX: Nielsen likes an attacking style defense that played a lot more man coverage this year than average. https://t.co/rbOUktxXSu
ESPN’s Matt Miller:
This is great news for Travon Walker https://t.co/OmOiH105yn— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 22, 2024
Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.
Loading comments...