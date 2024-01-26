Tweets of the week: Reactions to Nielsen hiring, Jaguars compensatory draft picks, and more

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Rayshawn Jenkins celebrated a birthday:

The Jaguars will receive compensatory draft picks for the first time since 2010:

#Jaguars expected to receive compensatory picks in April's #NFLDraft for the first time since 2010 (!!!!)



3rd (Jawaan Taylor)

6th (Arden Key) https://t.co/aLoj3hPpsY — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) January 23, 2024

The Jaguars shared some Sports Illustrated throwbacks:

Travis Etienne shared his Sports Illustrated cover:

R.I.P #SportsIllustrated

Remember flipping through these in high school

Blessed to be able to grace the cover of one pic.twitter.com/ju51YhvEN9 — Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) January 20, 2024

Jamal Agnew’s reaction to Etienne’s Sports Illustrated cover:

Boy had that big ahh helmet on, safety first! https://t.co/ZMUSgNO5it — Mal (@jamalagnew) January 20, 2024

Travis Etienne also shared how we all felt on Saturday and a story because he was missing football:

Yes I’m sad we’re not playing football today — Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) January 20, 2024

A story ☁️

Because I’m missing football

I wanted to ask Lamar for his jersey after this game, but I was too scared to ask him

Didn’t want him to realize I was a fan fr https://t.co/k80lTYq6Hi — Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) January 20, 2024

Jamal Agnew shared what he considers the most underrated show of all time:

Most underrated show of all time https://t.co/fxYVEIxhQP — Mal (@jamalagnew) January 22, 2024

Former Jaguars Tom McManus and Micah Ross gave their opinions on the current roster:

Trevor doesn't need more weapons. If we keep Ridley especially. What he needs is more beef up front that will protect him at all costs like he's their little brother. Then it's up to Trevor to clean up his game. Not saying don't add if they're there but other needs first. M2C. — Tom McManus (@meathead55) January 24, 2024

correct. Beef on the both sides of the ball. https://t.co/3c1ncMJjCm — Micah Ross (@micahross) January 24, 2024

Jaguars social content producer Cameron Hicks shared his 2023 Jaguars showreel:

Mike Peterson’s reactions to some of Fred Taylor’s best moments in the NFL:

Vintage NFL shared a throwback to the Jaguars vs Broncos AFC Wild Card game:

Jaguars vs Broncos (1997)

AFC Wild Card pic.twitter.com/NlX3mrENBw — Vintage NFL (@NFL_vintage) January 19, 2024

Reactions to Nielsen hiring

Clay Harbor:

I think Ryan Nielsen is an excellent hire.



The Falcons D was top 10 in the NFL in passing 3rd down and red zone.



▪️3rd in 3rd down defense (33.8%)

▪️ 4th in red zone defense (45.3%).

▪️doubled sack total 21 in 2022 to 42 2023 #Jaguars #Jags — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) January 22, 2024

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe:

Strong hire by Jaguars having Ryan Nielsen run their defense. He had a lot of respect in Atlanta.



Certainly a change of style coming for JAX: Nielsen likes an attacking style defense that played a lot more man coverage this year than average. https://t.co/rbOUktxXSu — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 22, 2024

ESPN’s Matt Miller:

This is great news for Travon Walker https://t.co/OmOiH105yn — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 22, 2024

