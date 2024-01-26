 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the week: Reactions to Nielsen hiring, Jaguars compensatory draft picks, and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Rayshawn Jenkins celebrated a birthday:

The Jaguars will receive compensatory draft picks for the first time since 2010:

The Jaguars shared some Sports Illustrated throwbacks:

Travis Etienne shared his Sports Illustrated cover:

Jamal Agnew’s reaction to Etienne’s Sports Illustrated cover:

Travis Etienne also shared how we all felt on Saturday and a story because he was missing football:

Jamal Agnew shared what he considers the most underrated show of all time:

Former Jaguars Tom McManus and Micah Ross gave their opinions on the current roster:

Jaguars social content producer Cameron Hicks shared his 2023 Jaguars showreel:

Mike Peterson’s reactions to some of Fred Taylor’s best moments in the NFL:

Vintage NFL shared a throwback to the Jaguars vs Broncos AFC Wild Card game:

Reactions to Nielsen hiring

Clay Harbor:

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe:

ESPN’s Matt Miller:

