News around the AFC South: Titans’ new HC, Pro Football Writers of America awards, and more

Linebacker Josh Allen was voted into the Pro Football Writer Association’s All-AFC team. During the 2023 season, he recorded 17.5 sacks, 37 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception. Allen finished the season ranked seventh amongst edge players in win rate and fifth in pressures.

Cornerback Josh Thompson, defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, wide receiver Alex Bachman, quarterback Tim Boyle, running back Gerrid Doaks, defensive end Ali Gaye, safety Brandon Hill, wide receiver Johnny Johnson III, tight end Dalton Keene, cornerback Troy Pride, running back J.J. Taylor, tackle Jaylon Thomas, and wide receiver Jared Wayne have been signed to future/reserve contracts.

The Texans swept top rookie awards with the Pro Football Writers of America. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was named Offensive Rookie of the Year and Rookie of the Year, while defensive end Will Anderson Jr. was named Defensive Rookie of the Year. In addition to being named PFWA’s DROY, Anderson is headed to the Pro Bowl next week.

The Texans will host eight teams at NRG Stadium during the 2024 season. In addition to their division rivals, the team will face off against the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, and Detroit Lions at home. On the road, they’ll face the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and Dallas Cowboys.

Colts assistant coaches Cato June and Chris Watt will serve on the American team’s coaching team for the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Watt will coach the American team’s offensive linemen alongside Pittsburgh Steelers assistant offensive line coach Isaiah Williams. June will work alongside Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard to coach the American team’s edge rushers.

Fellow assistant coaches Brian Bratton and Bryan Bing were named to serve on the East’s coaching staff for the 99th East-West Shrine Bowl. Offensive quality control coach Bratton will coach the wide receivers, while 2023 Tony Dungy Fellow Bing will coach the East defensive linemen.

After interviewing ten for the position, former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was announced as the Titans’ new head coach. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk stated, “Brian has a track record of success and a range of experience that has prepared him for this opportunity. His football knowledge and his enthusiasm for the game really stand out, and beyond that, we think his ability to lead will make him the ideal fit for our franchise.”

General Manager Ran Carthon was promoted to Executive Vice President/General Manager. Carthon’s responsibilities have expanded to include: “roster control, team activities and personnel decisions including draft and free agency acquisitions, oversight of Callahan and his coaching staff, scouting, sports medicine, and player engagement.” Assistant General Manager Chad Brinker was promoted to President of Football Operations.