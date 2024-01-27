AFC and NFC Championship Sunday: Chiefs vs. Ravens and Lions vs. 49ers

Don’t let Trent Baalke’s alleged burner distract you from the fact that just three games remain in the 2023-24 NFL season.

On Sunday, the No. 3 seed Kansas City Chiefs will play the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium at 3:00 p.m. EST. The Ravens are 4-point favorites and the total is set at 44 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Then, the No. 3 seed Detroit Lions will face the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium at 6:30 p.m. EST. The 49ers are 7.5-point favorites and the total is set at 51.5.

I’m most looking forward to whether Patrick Mahomes can single-handily will Kansas City to a win over the NFL’s most complete team in Baltimore. Mahomes versus Mike Macdonald plus Lamar Jackson versus Steve Spagnuolo should be a treat. As far as I’m concerned, the National Football Conference doesn't exist, and this AFC matchup is the Super Bowl.

Here are our staff’s Tallysight picks for each game this weekend.

What are your Championships Sunday predictions, Jaguars fans? Let us know in the comments!