Jaguars news 1/30: Christian Kirk provides context on 2023 season

Good morning!
Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jaguars News
BCC staff roundtable: Takes on Jaguars hiring Ryan Nielsen as DC and biggest need (Big Cat Country)
Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 mock draft roundup (Big Cat Country)
What are the Jacksonville Jaguars getting in Matt House? (Big Cat Country)
‘Hit with the injury bug’: Jaguars WR Christian Kirk details second season in Jacksonville (Times-Union)
Jaguars Mailbag: Which Free Agents Should Jacksonville Retain? (Jaguar Report)
Jacksonville-area football fans will recognize these names in the Super Bowl (News 4 Jax)
AFC Championship game should remind Jaguars importance of having a high-end center (Black & Teal)
Misery loves company: Lions headline list of teams with longest Super Bowl droughts (Fox Sports)
NFL News
The Four Keys to Super Bowl LVIII (The Ringer)
NFL playoffs: How Lions lost to 49ers and Chiefs beat Ravens (ESPN)
2024 Senior Bowl: Top NFL draft prospects, QBs, predictions (ESPN)
2024 NFL Draft: Eight players who stood out in Monday’s East-West Shrine Bowl practices (NFL.com)
Chargers expected to hire Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz as new general manager (NFL.com)
2024 NFL Salary Cap Tracker: All 32 NFL teams ranked by cap space (PFF)
Loading comments...