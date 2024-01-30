Jaguars’ Evan Engram headed to second career Pro Bowl

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram has been named to his second Pro Bowl of his seven-season career. Engram's first Pro Bowl selection was in 2020, with the New York Giants.

Per the team release:

Engram, a seven-year veteran who joined the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent in the 2022 offseason, caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. The 114 receptions were the second-most by a tight end in NFL history and the second-most receptions by any player in Jaguars history.

Evans’s 114 catches fell just 2 short of tying Zach Ertz’s 2018 record-setting season of 116 catches - the current NFL record for catches by a tight end. Engram is the second Jaguars tight end to make a Pro Bowl - the other being Mercedes Lewis in his All-Pro 2010 season.

Engram was named as a replacement for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who withdrew as a Pro Bowl starter after the Chiefs earned a Super Bowl berth on Sunday.

Evan Engram appreciation post.



114 catches in 2023 — 2nd most ALL-TIME by a TE in a single season.



Congratulations to the #Jaguars PRO BOWL tight end. pic.twitter.com/tp7hztETfI — Andrew Gibson (@1010XLAG) January 30, 2024

Evan will be joining fellow Jaguar Pro Bowlers outside linebacker Josh Allen and long snapper Ross Matiscik.

Engram was previously announced as one of seven Jaguar 2024 Pro Bowl alternates with the following teammates:

Running back Travis Etienne

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Inside linebacker Foye Oluokun

Cornerback Darious Williams

Return specialist Jamal Agnew

Punter Logan Cooke

The Pro Bowl Games will be held later this week and weekend. The events kick off on Thursday, Feb. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 4 in Orlando. The skills competitions begin Thursday with the final event being Sunday's flag football game at Camping World Stadium.

You can catch the action in person for those local or willing to travel from Jacksonville. For everyone else, Thursday's events will be televised on ESPN at 7 p.m. Sunday's game will be on ESPN, ABC, DISNEY XD, ESPN+, ESPN DEPORTES, and NFL+ beginning at 3 p.m.