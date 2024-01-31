Jaguars history: Jaguars in the Pro Bowl

As outside linebacker Josh Allen, long snapper Ross Matiscik, and tight end Evan Engram prepare to represent the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Pro Bowl games starting tomorrow in Orlando, FL, let’s take a look at the Jaguars who have played in the Pro Bowl in previous years.

1990’s

1996: Tackle Tony Boselli, quarterback Mark Brunell, and wide receiver Keenan McCardell

Head coach Tom Coughlin coached the AFC team, and Brunell was voted player of the game after completing 12 out of 22 attempted passes for 236 yards.

1997: Tackle Tony Boselli, quarterback Mark Brunell, kicker Mike Hollis, punter Bryan Barker, and wide receiver Jimmy Smith

The five players voted to the Pro Bowl was a franchise high at the time. Hollis and Barker became the fourth kicking tandem in Pro Bowl history.

1998: Tackle Tony Boselli and wide receiver Jimmy Smith

After a franchise high of five players being named to the Pro Bowl the previous season, Boselli and Smith were the sole representatives for the Jaguars.

1999: Tackle Tony Boselli, quarterback Mark Brunell, wide receiver Jimmy Smith, defensive end Tony Brackens, linebacker Kevin Hardy, defensive back Carnell Lake, and tackle Leon Searcy

The seven Jaguars named to the Pro Bowl was an NFL high for the 1999 season.

2000’s

2000: Tackle Tony Boselli and wide receiver Jimmy Smith

This marked Boselli’s fifth consecutive selection and Smith’s fourth. They are both tied for the most Pro Bowls in franchise history.

2001: Wide receiver Jimmy Smith and defensive tackle/end Gary Walker

“It’s an honor to play in the game. It’s a reward,” - Jimmy Smith on his fifth Pro Bowl selection

2002: Punter Chris Hanson

During the season, Hanson lead the AFC in gross (averaging 44.7 yards) and net (37.9) punting.

2003: Defensive tackle Marcus Stroud

“It means a lot. It was a goal I set for myself at the beginning of the season. There are other people who are deserving and didn’t make it. I’m just glad to represent my team and the city of Jacksonville,” -Stroud on his first Pro Bowl

2004: Defensive tackle Marcus Stroud and defensive tackle John Henderson

“Having Marcus and me in the game is exciting and it feels great,” Henderson said. “I’m ready to go over there and represent Jacksonville well, and play with the best players in the league. I’m really still in shock right now, but I’m ready to go. Just to be able to go and play in this game is a gift and a blessing and I’m looking forward to it.” - John Henderson after being named to the Pro Bowl

2005: Defensive tackle Marcus Stroud

Stroud was the team’s first three-time Pro Bowler since Jimmy Smith.

2006: Defensive tackle John Henderson and defensive back Rashean Mathis

Henderson was added to the roster to replace New England Patriots’ Richard Seymour and became the fifth player in franchise history to attend multiple Pro Bowls.

“In a way, it’s more than you can ever imagine, but when you see the hard work and effort that has been put into it, and the opportunities that I have had, I can say it’s been destined as well. There are a lot of things that have to happen to get to this point and I recognize that. I’m blessed that I am here,” -Rashean Mathis

2007: Running back Fred Taylor

Taylor’s first Pro Bowl appearance was the first time a Jaguars offensive player had been selected since 2001. Taylor replaced Pittsburgh Steelers’ Willie Parker.

2009: Quarterback David Garrard and running back Maurice Jones-Drew

It was the first Pro Bowl for both players. Garrard was named to the Pro Bowl to replace Indianapolis Colts’ Peyton Manning.

2010’s

2010: Running back Maurice Jones-Drew, tight end Marcedes Lewis, and running back Montell Owens

Jones-Drew finished second amongst AFC running backs in fan voting, and Lewis finished second amongt fan votes for AFC tight ends.

2011: Running backs Maurice Jones-Drew and Montell Owens

Jones-Drew recorded the longest run of the game and finished with six carries for 56 yards.

2013: Middle linebacker Paul Posluszny

After 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis withdrew from the Pro Bowl following an injury, Posluszny became the first Jaguars linebacker since Kevin Hardy in 1999 to be named to the Pro Bowl.

2015: Wide receiver Allen Robinson

Originally named an alternate, Robinson made it to the Pro Bowl after Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson sustained an injury.

2017: Cornerback A.J. Bouye, defensive end Calais Campbell, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and interior linebacker Telvin Smith

Bouye recorded one tackle, Ngakoue had three tackles and one quarterback hit, Ramsey registered three tackles, and Smith was credited with eight tackles.

2018: Defensive end Calais Campbell and cornerback Jalen Ramsey

Campbell registered a solo tackle and sack. Ramsey recorded two tackles, one pass defended, and caught a touchdown while playing offense.

2019: Defensive end Calais Campbell, outside linebacker Josh Allen, and wide receiver DJ Chark

There were multiple impact plays made by Jaguars. Calais Campbell recorded a strip sack that was returned for a touchdown, Josh Allen sacked Kirk Cousins, and DJ Chark with a 60-yard touchdown. Campbell was named AFC’s Defensive MVP after one quarterback hit, one tackle, one sack, and one forced fumble. Allen finished with two tackles, one quarterback hit, a blocked extra point, and one sack. Chark had two receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Here is the video of #Jaguars DE Calais Campbell recording a sack fumble which ultimately put the game away today for the AFC pic.twitter.com/yv6yyoOT9n — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) January 26, 2020

2020’s

2022: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Jamal Agnew

The first year of the NFL’s reimagined games, with events such as “flag football”, “move the chains”, and more. Lawrence completed six out of 11 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns.