Jaguars news 1/31: Winners and losers from Day 1 of the Senior Bowl

Good morning!
Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jaguars News
Jaguars Poll OTW: What position should the Jaguars prioritize this offseason? (Big Cat Country)
Jaguars’ Evan Engram headed to second career Pro Bowl (Big Cat Country)
What Could a Kris Richard and Ryan Nielsen Reunion Mean for the Jaguars’ Defense? (Jaguar Report)
By the Numbers: Recognizing Five Jaguar Performances from 2023 (Jaguars.com)
Most valuable player for each NFL team during 2023 season: Christian McCaffrey, C.J. Stroud headline key stars (CBS Sports)
2024 NFL Free Agency: 5 Best Fits For Bengals WR Tee Higgins (The 33rd Team)
2024 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Survey: Who Deserves A Spot In Canton? (The 33rd Team)
Winners from Day 1 of 2024 Senior Bowl practices (Jags Wire)
NFL News
2024 Senior Bowl: Stock Up, Stock Down At Day 1 Practices (The 33rd Team)
2024 Senior Bowl Takeaways: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL Group Steals Show on Day 1 (Bleacher Report)
2024 Senior Bowl Notes: Wide Receivers Stand Out on Day 1 (SI)
2024 Senior Bowl Day 1 standouts: WRs Ladd McConkey, Roman Wilson separating from pack (NFL.com)
2024 NFL Draft: Nine players who stood out in Tuesday’s East-West Shrine Bowl practices (NFL.com)
Duke Tobin says Bengals ‘want Tee Higgins back’ but ‘we’ll see what happens’ (NFL.com)
Texans OC Bobby Slowik, QBs coach Jerrod Johnson staying in Houston after taking interviews (NFL.com)
Duke Manyweather breaks down Olu Fashanu, Amarius Mims, other top O-line prospects (The Athletic)
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Caleb Williams sticks at No. 1, Giants add Malik Nabers (The Athletic)
Super Bowl LVIII Pre-Preview (FTN Fantasy)
Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50: 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings 1.0 (NFL.com)
2024 NFL free agency: Ranking top 50 players available (ESPN)
Lions OC Ben Johnson informs Commanders, Seahawks he’s staying in Detroit (NFL.com)
Steelers hiring ex-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as new offensive coordinator (NFL.com)
Panthers coach Dave Canales begins to fill out staff, hires four assistants (AP)
Bobby Babich named Buffalo Bills Defensive Coordinator (Buffalo Rumblings)
Every NFC South team will have a new offensive coordinator in 2024 (Cat Scratch Reader)
Rams set interview with Brandon Staley to get his old job back (Turf Show Times)
NFL Coaching Carousel Notes: Ben Johnson Staying in Detroit, Steelers Nab Arthur Smith (SI)
Why There Was No Market for Bill Belichick to Coach in 2024 (SI)
NFL World Reacts to Gardner Minshew’s Surprise Selection As Pro Bowl Alternate (SI)
Kristin Juszczyk Scores NFL Licensing Deal After Making Custom Jacket For Taylor Swift (SI)
The inevitability of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce turning it on in the playoffs (PFF)
Colin Cowherd rightfully slams ‘lonely, insecure men’ who hate on Taylor Swift at Chiefs games in 4-minute rant (For The Win)
Loading comments...