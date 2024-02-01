Jaguars news 2/1: Rumors of team being ‘frustrated’ with Calvin Ridley

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

‘Just be selfish’: Tyson Campbell already eyeing bounce-back after disappointing season (Times-Union)

Campbell’s importance moving forward can’t be overstated. An injury-riddled season took away from some of the gains the cornerback made in his second year, but his talent cannot be questioned.

NFL Hot Press: 2024 Senior Bowl Rumors Wednesday (Walter Football)

(Take this with a grain of salt imo. Baalke did say “I love Calvin Ridley” at his press conference.)

The 2024 NFL Draft is an excellent year for wide receiver and offensive tackle talent in the early rounds, plus features some quality depth at cornerback. Those things bode well for the Jacksonville Jaguars, because according to sources, those positions are the team’s top priorities. The Jaguars were disappointed and frustrated with the play of Calvin Ridley last year. Ridley was under-weight, did not supply the yards after the catch, and had a plethora of missed assignments. Those sources said the Jaguars want a big outside receiver for Trevor Lawrence and that the position is a round priority on Day 1 or Day 2.

Only the Beginning for Offensive Lineman Anton Harrison (Jaguars.com)

Harrison, the No. 27 overall selection by the Jaguars in the 2023 NFL Draft, not only started all 17 games as a rookie, he did so after sustaining a shoulder injury during training camp. He reportedly underwent minor surgery on the shoulder following the season.

2024 NFL Free Agency: Potential landing spots for top quarterbacks and wide receivers (PFF)

Jacksonville has a good slot receiver in Christian Kirk, and even if the Jaguars did retain Calvin Ridley, he profiles as more of a move/Z-receiver at this stage of his career. Higgins brings the big-bodied X-receiver skill set to town, unlocking more deep passing for Trevor Lawrence and a big, reliable target down in the red zone where Jacksonville struggled mightily in 2023. Higgins played with Lawrence for two seasons at Clemson, so why not get the duo back together?

Can Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence fix his turnover problem? (ESPN)

Lawrence has 60 career turnovers, which includes the NFL-high 21 that came this past season (14 interceptions, seven lost fumbles). There are only 11 quarterbacks who have made their debut since 1978 that have turned the ball over more in their first three seasons, per the Elias Sports Bureau. That list includes three Hall of Famers — Warren Moon (73, tied with Steve DeBerg for the most), Peyton Manning (64) and John Elway (61) — but it also includes Mark Sanchez and Blake Bortles (63 each).

