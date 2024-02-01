Jaguars Pro Bowl info: Who’s doing what and how to watch

For the first time since 2019, the Jacksonville Jaguars are sending three players to the Pro Bowl.

Outside linebacker Josh Allen, long snapper Ross Matiscik, and tight end Evan Engram (replacing Travis Kelce) will represent Jacksonville this weekend during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in nearby Orlando.

On Thursday, February 1, the NFL hosts its Thursday Skills Showdown (7:00-8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN).

On Sunday, February 4, the league presents its Pro Bowl Games Championship (3:00-6:00 p.m. EST on ESPN, ABC, DISNEY XD, ESPN+, ESPN DEPORTES and NFL+).

Allen and Engram will play in Thursday’s dodgeball games, which pits each conference’s offense against the other’s defense and vice versa, plus Sunday’s flag football finale.

Matiscik will compete in Thursday’s “Snap Shots”, essentially precision passing for snappers, and Sunday’s “Gridiron Gauntlet”, a relay race between each conference.

“It’s obviously a really decorated honor; I’m really excited,” Matiscik said in a Jaguars.com article.

