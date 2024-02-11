2024 Super Bowl Predictions: Game picks for 49ers vs. Chiefs

It may seem like an underwhelming rematch on the surface, but Super Bowl LVIII is as good as it gets. Legacies are on the line. Will Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cement his legacy as the best we’ve ever seen, or can San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan secure a mark on league history with his first Super Bowl win?

My favorite prop on DraftKings Sportsbook is Deebo Samuel to win MVP at +2000 odds. He’s capable of scoring multiple touchdowns and/or producing the bulk of San Francisco’s passing offense, which is typically needed for a receiver to win the award. It helps that George Kittle is battling a toe injury and Brandon Aiyuk has a tough matchup against L’Jarius Sneed.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.

Here are our staff’s last Tallysight picks of the season.

What are your Super Bowl predictions, Jaguars fans? Let us know in the comments!