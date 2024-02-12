Jaguars news 2/12: Tennessee’s Jerry Mack expected to be new running backs coach

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars 2024 coaching search tracker and staff updates (Big Cat Country)

University of Tennessee’s Jerry Mack has emerged as a target for the Jacksonville Jaguars running backs coach job, sources tell 247 Sports.

BCC staff roundtable: Takes on Trevor Lawrence contract and Super Bowl MVP

With the comments made by Trevor Lawrence about his contract recently, do you think the Jaguars should sign him as soon as possible or wait it out?

Super Bowl buzz: Latest on NFL free agency, draft, coached (ESPN)

Chicago could look to add a pass-rusher to complement Montez Sweat in free agency and is very high on Hunter. The Jacksonville Jaguars are another team to watch, though they have to figure out Josh Allen’s future.

Early NFL power rankings 2024: Where do Chiefs, 49ers land? (ESPN)

Yes, signing or franchising pass-rusher Josh Allen will dominate headlines this offseason, but the Jags need to turn their eye to the offense and Trevor Lawrence, who were disappointing in 2023.

Predicting the 10 Biggest Contracts of the 2024 NFL Offseason (Bleacher Report)

Hindsight is 20/20, as they say, but the Jacksonville Jaguars may wish they would’ve operated differently last offseason.

2024 NFL Draft order for Round 1; top five needs for all 32 teams entering offseason (NFL.com)

Jacksonville’s surprising and disappointing December slide could force the team to reexamine its entire roster for 2024. Although GM Trent Baalke is committed to keeping Josh Allen in a Jags uniform next season, he might need to restock the pass-rushing cupboard with ﻿﻿﻿﻿Dawuane Smoot﻿﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿﻿K’Lavon Chaisson﻿﻿﻿﻿ also set for free agency. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Calvin Ridley﻿﻿﻿﻿’s playmaking ability must also be replaced if the wideout walks in March, and Jacksonville could be in the market for another offensive tackle if ﻿﻿﻿﻿Cam Robinson﻿﻿﻿﻿ ends up a cap casualty.

Tips in roster building the Jaguars can take from Super Bowl teams 49ers, Chiefs (Times Union)

The Chiefs and 49ers invested in their trenches and have built strong offensive lines. Kansas City picked up former Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor in free agency last summer.

2024 Jaguars offseason blueprint revolves around building ‘bigger,’ ‘stronger’ trenches (Times Union)

The Jaguars will have multiple opportunities to address whatever they feel are the team’s biggest needs through the draft or via free agency. The first clue has been planted, and it’s clear that Baalke feels the team must, first and foremost, get bigger and stronger to improve.

If city gets stadium deal with Jaguars, it could ask pension funds to be an investor (Times Union)

In an approach the city’s top stadium deal negotiator said is just a “viable concept” at this point, the city would borrow hundreds of millions of dollars from the pension funds and repay the money at interest rates that match those fund’s own investment targets.

Jaguars’ Tony Khan: ‘I Really Believe in Doug Pederson’ (Jaguar Report)

When asked about what types of edges the Jaguars have moving forward while speaking with Cam Newton on the 4th&1 Podcast, Khan talked about Pederson first and foremost.

Trevor Lawrence Weighs In on the Possibility of the Jaguars Pursuing Tee Higgins (Jaguar Report)

“I would be very surprised if Cincinnati lets him go. I don’t think that’s going to happen. But if there was an opportunity, it would be great to play with Tee,” Lawrence said on Radio Row to Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz.

Kansas City Chiefs become true dynasty, as Patrick Mahomes’ third title puts him on Tom Brady pace (NFL.com)

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVIII MVP (NFL.com)

Did the 49ers’ Decision to Receive in Overtime Cost Them the Super Bowl? (The Ringer)

Patrick Mahomes Game-Managed the Chiefs to a Super Bowl Title. That’s a Compliment. (The Ringer)

The Winners and Losers of Super Bowl LVIII (The Ringer)

Report: Eagles give Haason Reddick permission to seek trade (Bleeding Green Nation)