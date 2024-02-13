Jaguars news 2/13: Jacksonville has +3000 odds to win 2025 Super Bowl

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 mock draft roundup (Big Cat Country)

Starting with the worldwide leader, ESPN’s Matt Miller sees the Jags going defense in Round 1. Miller mocks the Jags taking Missouri corner Eric Rakestraw Jr., contingent on the team re-signing Calvin Ridley.

Jaguars given 30-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LIX (Jags Wire)

That makes 12 teams that were given better odds than the Jaguars to win it all next year.

2024 Jaguars free agency: Here’s who the team can’t afford to left go this offseason (Times Union)

The Jaguars have 21 players set to hit free agency, including 15 who will be unrestricted free agents. Those set to be unrestricted will be able to sign with any team at the start of the new league year on March 13.

O-Zone: Big number (Jaguars.com)

Guard Cooper Hodges, a seventh-round selection by the Jaguars in the 2023 NFL Draft, indeed impressed during the ‘23 offseason and early in ‘23 training camp. The Jaguars liked him very much – enough to keep him on the active roster entering the regular season even though he was going to start the season on injured reserve with a patella injury. That meant he took a roster spot. He eventually underwent surgery and missed the entire season. My thought is he likely would have played – and perhaps started – at some point this past season. We don’t know for certain how he would have fared. I expect he will enter the offseason and camp with a chance to contribute or start. It’s tricky to assume he will be able to do that with him not yet having played an NFL regular-season game.

Did a Jaguars Play Help the Chiefs Win Another Super Bowl? (Jaguar Report)

In Jacksonville’s 29-21 loss to the Eagles in Week 4 of the 2022 season, the Jaguars showed a blueprint to beat the Eagle’s defense. It started with wide receiver Jamal Agnew, who lined up on the outside before the ball was snapped. He then motioned into the backfield before reversing course and flaring back out to the flat on the outside.

Jawaan Taylor Decision Ends Up a Win-Win for Both Jaguars & Chiefs (Jaguar Report)

In a league where so many decisions end up with zero winners or otherwise lopsided results, Taylor’s megadeal with the Chiefs and departure from Jacksonville features nothing but best-case outcomes.

