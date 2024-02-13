Calvin Ridley’s future as a Jacksonville Jaguar is as uncertain as it comes.

The team would love to retain the former All-Pro receiver for more than a single year, but with the draft and financial implications that come with it, keeping Ridley may not be an easy option.

There are solid players set to hit the free agent market who the Jags could try and grab. From Mike Evans to Michael Pittman Jr. to a player still under contract, a replacement for Ridley is out there. The Jags just have to go and get him.

Tee Higgins

The Jaguars and Tee Higgins have been linked for a long time now. Naturally, the connection between Trevor Lawrence and his former college teammate is glaring, and with Higgins’ future with the Cincinnati Bengals uncertain, the team could easily make a run at him.

Higgins and his teammates have said they want him back in a Bengal uniform next year, but both the Bengals and the Jags are in similar positions. Not everyone can get paid, and sometimes even your star players might not get the deal they want. It is also worth noting that fellow Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd is a free agent, and could serve as a speedster on the outside and a potential middle-tier free agent signing.

Unsurprisingly, Pro Football Focus has Higgins as the top-rated free agent wide receiver for this cycle. Higgins is projected to make around $18 million a year with a new deal, which only comes about a million over the valuation for Ridley.

While injuries have hampered Higgins at times, he is still four years younger than Ridley and knows Lawrence personally. If there ever was a top target for the Jags to replace Ridley, it has to be Higgins.

Michael Pittman Jr.

This one is probably more a pipe dream given that he plays for the Indianapolis Colts, but Michael Pittman Jr. would be an upgrade on anyone’s roster.

Jags fans should know Pittman well, as he has exploded onto the scene catching over 330 balls during the past four seasons in Indianapolis. He accomplished that number despite the rotating cast of quarterbacks deployed by the Colts during his time.

If the Colts do indeed let him walk, it will be a bit pricier to sign Pittman than Higgins. Spotrac has his estimated value at $22.7 million a year, or almost $90 million over four seasons.

That is a good chunk of change, but it could very well be worth it for a top-end possession receiver. Pittman is a solid option against both man and zone coverage, earning top-15 win rates in both categories.

The Colts would be silly not to try and keep him around, but the Jags need to test the waters with Pittman to try and lure him away.

Gabriel Davis

Staying within the AFC, Gabe Davis is an interesting potential target for the Jags. The Buffalo Bills seem to be teetering at a very precarious spot when it comes to their roster makeup.

Assuming the team elects to keep Stefon Diggs on an enormous contract, that might leave Davis looking for a new team.

The Jags could sign Davis to a cheap deal under $14 million. In terms of monetary value, Davis is the best play of anyone available.

He may not be an extremely flashy option, but he has 27 touchdowns over the past four seasons. In every season he has been in the league, Davis has averaged over 15 yards per catch. Ridley has done that only once.

Mike Evans

Hey, you never know!

At this point in Mike Evans’ career, it is likely he is only going to sign with a team that can give him a ring. It is probably a good bet to assume a team like the Kansas City Chiefs will be big on Evans in free agency, but the Jags could be an interesting play.

Evans brings a veteran, proven presence to a locker room and immediately makes the Jags scary at the receiver position. It would be prudent for the team to at least see what the interest is. Potentially the sales pitch is that with a receiver of his ilk, he makes the Jags a contender.

Evans will be looking at a $24 million-a-year deal, but at least he isn’t already in the AFC. It is worth a shot.

Brandon Aiyuk

While not a free agent, the Jags should seriously consider putting feelers out for Brandon Aiyuk. Legally, of course.

Clearly Aiyuk is not the main focus in San Francisco, and while nothing has come out publicly about him wanting to play somewhere else, it very well could happen.

He has a little over $14 million left on his current deal with the 49ers and expects to command a contract of around $23 million.

Aiyuk is as big a play receiver as they come, but he seems like an afterthought on the ‘9ers roster. To acquire Aiyuk would require a trade, which Bleacher Report thinks would be a first-rounder and an additional pick.

The 49ers are going to be well above the salary cap next year, and parting with Aiyuk would help them along in getting their numbers down.

General manager Trent Baalke started his career with the 49ers and could end up trying to save his career by sniping a player from his old stomping grounds.