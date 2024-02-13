Jaguars sign multiple players to reserve/future contracts

With the 2023 Super Bowl finale completed on Sunday, the 2024 off-season player acquisition period has officially kicked off. The Jacksonville Jaguars today announced they would get the ball rolling by signing 14 players to futures/reserves contracts.

We have signed the following players to reserve/future contracts.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Ed0lN3gULN — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 13, 2024

As previously broken down by BCC's Alfie Crow:

Every team is allowed to bring 90 players to training camp each season. A futures/reserve contract allows the team to start signing players for camp once the regular season ends. In essence, it’s a contract that is binding but won’t count against their roster until the number of allowable spots on the roster increases.

You may recognize many of these players from the 2023 practice squad who are normally brought back for training camp.

OL, Chandler Brewer: Previously signed to a contract by Jacksonville in 2023 and was subsequently waived and re-signed to the practice squad. He was later signed to the active roster on November 27, 2023, during a bout of injuries up front before being released and resigned back to the practice squad on December 30.

OL, Keaton Sutherland: Previously signed to the Jaguars practice squad on November 27, 2023, after being waived by the Houston Texans.

OL, Darryl Williams: Previously signed to a contract and spent the 2023 season on the practice squad.

TE, Josh Pederson: The son of Doug Pederson who was previously signed to a contract and spent the majority of the 2023 season on the practice squad. He made his NFL debut against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, becoming the first person to play for his father as head coach in the NFL since 1978 (1978 John and John McKay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

WR, Seth Williams: Williams has spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons on the Jaguars practice squad.

K, Riley Patterson: Patterson spent the 2022 season with Jacksonville before being traded to the Detroit Lions in May 2023.

DL, De'Shaan Dixon: Signed with Jacksonville as a UDFA after the 2022 draft as an OLB and made the active roster for the entire season. Before the 2023 season, Dixon was asked to switch positions and put on 20 pounds to switch to DT. He was subsequently waived and spent the 2023 season on the practice squad, continuing his development in the new role.

DL, Esezi Otomewo: Otomewo spent the 2023 season on the Jaguars practice squad after being waived by the Minnesota Vikings. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

LB, Dequan Jackson: The Riverside High School, Duval County native spent the 2023 season on the Jacksonville practice squad.

OLB, DJ Coleman: Spent the 2023 season on the Jacksonville practice squad after signing with the team as a UDFA.

DB, Erick Hallett II: After being selected in the sixth round in the 2023 draft, Hallett was a surprise cut before the season. He spent the 2023 season on the Jacksonville practice squad after securing the most interceptions on the team through training camp at safety and nickel corner.

DB, Tevaughn Campbell: The veteran CB was initially brought in to provide depth during the 2022 season, remaining on the active roster from Week 8. After re-signing with the team, he was later released in final cuts and resigned to the practice squad.

DB, Amani Oruwariye: Oruwariye was signed to the Jaguars practice squad on October 16, 2023, after his release from the New York Giants.

DB, Ayo Oyelola: Oyelola, a United Kingdom resident was originally signed by Jacksonville via the NFL's International Pathway Program on 5/3/2022 and has been developing on the team's practice squad since that time. Here's more on Oyelola. He has a pretty interesting journey that's rarely covered in the States. His having to fight twice to make it in the NFL via the IPP program and now on his journey to fight to make the active roster is pretty cool.

Overall, the number of secondary guys they are bringing in or bringing back may be something to keep an eye on heading into next season. That is especially true when you consider just how competitive that room was last preseason and the difficult cuts made. This could potentially be the most interesting group with the change to a new defensive coordinator who specializes in man coverages instead of Mike Caldwell's lean toward zone coverage also.

What are your takeaways from this group, Jaguar faithful?