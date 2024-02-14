Jaguars news 2/14: Team signs 14 players to reserve/future contracts

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars sign multiple players to reserve/future contracts (Big Cat Country)

You may recognize many of these players from the 2023 practice squad who are normally brought back for training camp.

Jaguars 2024 free agency: Potential Calvin Ridley replacements at wide receiver (Big Cat Country)

There are solid players set to hit the free agent market who the Jags could try and grab. From Mike Evans to Michael Pittman Jr. to a player still under contract, a replacement for Ridley is out there. The Jags just have to go and get him.

Will Josh Allen be back with the Jaguars in 2024? (ESPN)

After a career season in which he broke the Jaguars’ franchise record for sacks in a single season (17.5), Allen is regarded as one of the top looming free agents this offseason. How important is it that the Jaguars bring him back? And does the way they do it — by franchise tag or extension — matter?

Important NFL players, coaches, execs for the 2024 offseason (ESPN)

Lawrence, the 2021 first overall pick, is eligible for an extension this offseason for the first time. Will he follow the trend of young QBs breaking the bank and resetting the market after their third season? With the way the Jaguars’ season ended — a massive collapse after starting 8-3 — he might be better off waiting until next offseason to sign his new deal. The Jaguars can pick up his fifth-year option for 2025 to keep him under contract for at least two more seasons.

It seems Fred Taylor was an afterthought for Hall of Fame voters (Jags Wire)

On Monday, Peter King of NBC Sports — a member of the selection committee — offered some insight into the group’s deliberations on the finalists. Thoughts on Taylor were few and far between in King’s column.

Redrafting 2023 NFL Draft: Panthers pick C.J. Stroud, Jahmyr Gibbs to Giants to replace Saquon Barkley (CBS Sports)

[Calijah] Kancey started his NFL career injured. Once he got to full health, he was a pass-rushing weapon, and that’s precisely what the Jaguars need up front on defense.

