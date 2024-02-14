Build your dream Jaguars offense with any players in franchise history

With the conclusion of the NFL’s 2023 season and the draft a few months away, I thought it would be a good time for us to construct a Jacksonville Jaguars dream team.

If you could choose any players from Jaguars franchise history, who would you choose to build your dream offense? In a few days, we’ll build our own dream defense and special teams. The positions are listed below, and to make things a little easier, I made the offensive line a specific year rather than individual players (feel free to highlight specific players).

Quarterback:

Wide receiver 1:

Wide receiver 2:

Wide receiver 3

Running back 1:

Running back 2:

Tight end 1:

Tight end 2:

Offensive line (year):

Please share your answers with us in the comments or on social media. Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.