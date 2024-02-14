2024 NFL Draft Player Profile: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

The 2024 NFL Draft is just a couple of months away so it’s time to start zeroing in on who could be a possible target for the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 17th overall pick.
We began our 2024 NFL Draft player profiles series with Jackson Powers-Johnson last week, and now we shift our focus to the other side of the ball with a full breakdown of Illinois defensive tackle, Jer’Zhan Newton.
Largely considered the top defensive tackle prospect of this year’s crop, Newton fits the same type of mold as Ed Oliver and Grady Jarrett. Like them, Newton is undersized but plays with a tenacity and technical prowess that overshadow his length limitations.
Considering the level of play the Jaguars got from their interior defensive lineman in 2023, Newton certainly makes a lot of sense as an option with the team’s first-round pick, but is that the route they should go? Let’s dive into his game and decide if Jer’Zhan Newton would be the key to transforming the Jacksonville defense.
Measurables
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 295
(per Illinois)
Career Statistics/Accolades
Sacks: 18
Tackles for Loss: 27.5
2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year
2x All-American (2022 & 2023)
2x All-Big Ten (2022 & 2023)
Jer’Zhan Newton: 102 QB Pressures over the past two seasons— PFF College (@PFF_College) February 8, 2024
No other Defensive Tackle has more than 78 pic.twitter.com/1zEWeYeerR
Strengths
- Extremely productive pass rusher for the position
- Technician with his hands. Combo of strength and precision are ideal
- Instinctual and deliberate off the snap
- Quick to land his punch in the run game to displace blockers
- Uses his compact size to his advantage with low pad level and terrific leverage
- Lateral quickness and cross-face suddenness give linemen fits
- Closing speed flashes big time once he’s beaten his man
- Has a nice bag of pass rush moves. His go-to is a club-swim that he wins with consistently, and his inside ghost technique is fun
- Keeps his head up when engaged with blockers to read and shed on time
Illinois IDL Jer’Zhan Newton— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) July 27, 2023
A blend of explosion, power, and first step quickness out of the starting blocks. Consistent first level penetrator. pic.twitter.com/hIpvugPLmd
Weaknesses
- Underwhelming build and length limits his ceiling a bit
- Not very loose in the lower half but looks to have decent ankle flexion when rounding edges
- Can have trouble fighting through double teams
- Get off isn’t as sudden as you would like to see from an undersized DT
- Did I mention he’s not very big?
Projection and Fit
Jer’Zhan Newton is the perfect answer for a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that struggled mightily at getting interior penetration last season. His ability to get into the backfield is far and away the best in this class and all of his tools translate to the next level seamlessly.
Let's call this the Jer'Zhan Newton index -- The worst 10 teams in interior DL pass rush win rate.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 4, 2024
Vikings - 8.6% (my god)
Jags - 11.1%
Pats - 13.4%
Cards - 13.6%
Saints - 14.4%
Chargers - 14.5%
Lions - 15.1%
Titans - 15.3%
Raiders - 15.4%
Falcons - 15.5%
Rams are 1st btw (32%)
Not only does Newton’s skillset pair perfectly with Davon Hamilton’s in four-man fronts, but his ability to kick out and thrive at five-technique in 3-4 looks is what really makes him intriguing with this pick.
That versatility and three-down ability could be extremely valuable in new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen’s scheme. He would be such a significant upgrade over Jacksonville’s current group of underachieving veterans.
Grade: 8.7 (impact starter)
