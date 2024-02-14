2024 NFL Draft Player Profile: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

The 2024 NFL Draft is just a couple of months away so it’s time to start zeroing in on who could be a possible target for the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 17th overall pick.

We began our 2024 NFL Draft player profiles series with Jackson Powers-Johnson last week, and now we shift our focus to the other side of the ball with a full breakdown of Illinois defensive tackle, Jer’Zhan Newton.

Largely considered the top defensive tackle prospect of this year’s crop, Newton fits the same type of mold as Ed Oliver and Grady Jarrett. Like them, Newton is undersized but plays with a tenacity and technical prowess that overshadow his length limitations.

Considering the level of play the Jaguars got from their interior defensive lineman in 2023, Newton certainly makes a lot of sense as an option with the team’s first-round pick, but is that the route they should go? Let’s dive into his game and decide if Jer’Zhan Newton would be the key to transforming the Jacksonville defense.

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 295

(per Illinois)

Career Statistics/Accolades

Sacks: 18

Tackles for Loss: 27.5

2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

2x All-American (2022 & 2023)

2x All-Big Ten (2022 & 2023)

Jer’Zhan Newton: 102 QB Pressures over the past two seasons



No other Defensive Tackle has more than 78 pic.twitter.com/1zEWeYeerR — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 8, 2024

Strengths

Extremely productive pass rusher for the position

Technician with his hands. Combo of strength and precision are ideal

Instinctual and deliberate off the snap

Quick to land his punch in the run game to displace blockers

Uses his compact size to his advantage with low pad level and terrific leverage

Lateral quickness and cross-face suddenness give linemen fits

Closing speed flashes big time once he’s beaten his man

Has a nice bag of pass rush moves. His go-to is a club-swim that he wins with consistently, and his inside ghost technique is fun

Keeps his head up when engaged with blockers to read and shed on time

Illinois IDL Jer’Zhan Newton



A blend of explosion, power, and first step quickness out of the starting blocks. Consistent first level penetrator. pic.twitter.com/hIpvugPLmd — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) July 27, 2023

Weaknesses

Underwhelming build and length limits his ceiling a bit

Not very loose in the lower half but looks to have decent ankle flexion when rounding edges

Can have trouble fighting through double teams

Get off isn’t as sudden as you would like to see from an undersized DT

Did I mention he’s not very big?

Projection and Fit

Jer’Zhan Newton is the perfect answer for a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that struggled mightily at getting interior penetration last season. His ability to get into the backfield is far and away the best in this class and all of his tools translate to the next level seamlessly.

Let's call this the Jer'Zhan Newton index -- The worst 10 teams in interior DL pass rush win rate.



Vikings - 8.6% (my god)

Jags - 11.1%

Pats - 13.4%

Cards - 13.6%

Saints - 14.4%

Chargers - 14.5%

Lions - 15.1%

Titans - 15.3%

Raiders - 15.4%

Falcons - 15.5%



Rams are 1st btw (32%) — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 4, 2024

Not only does Newton’s skillset pair perfectly with Davon Hamilton’s in four-man fronts, but his ability to kick out and thrive at five-technique in 3-4 looks is what really makes him intriguing with this pick.

That versatility and three-down ability could be extremely valuable in new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen’s scheme. He would be such a significant upgrade over Jacksonville’s current group of underachieving veterans.

Grade: 8.7 (impact starter)

Big Cat Country NFL Draft Grading Scale

9.5 to 10 – Top-10 lock. Rare attributes both physically and mentally. Clearly the most talented player on the field in college. Game-changing/wrecking projection at the next level. Potential be top-10 at their position right away.

8.5 to 9.4 – Unquestioned first-round prospect. Elite physical and mental profile. Performed consistently at a high level, no matter the competition in college. Expectations to be an immediate impact player.

7.5 to 8.4 – Mixed opinions on first-round projection. Above average physical profile. Considered a great player at respective school but not a household name. Performs admirably against top competition. Potential to be an immediate starter at the next level. 1-2 round pick.

6.5 to 7.4 – Day 2 prospect. Good athlete but can’t match up with the league’s best. Productive collegiate career. Expectation to perform in a rotational role as a rookie. Potential to become a starter over time.

5.5 to 6.4 – Fringe late Day 2/early Day 3 prospect. Admirable athletic profile. More potential than finished product. Lacking necessary measurables at their position but have found ways to win without them. Rotational piece with a role on special teams as well.

4.5 to 5.4– Day 3 prospect. Either a low ceiling athletically or undersized for their position. Potential for red flag of some sort (exp. Injuries, lack of college production, off-field issues etc.). Still provides an element of intrigue when projecting to the next level. Predominately a special teams player.

3.5 to 4.4 – Bottom half of Day 3 prospect. Underwhelming collegiate career (or small school product). Has a singular trait that’s worth a late round swing of the bat. Chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp. Uphill battle to make final 53.

2 to 3.4 - Priority free agent signee. Traits worth exploring. Camp body.

1 to 1.9 – Clearly not of NFL quality. Lacks the necessary athletic, mental, and skill levels to make any contributions in the league.