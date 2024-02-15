Jaguars news 2/15: Dawuane and Aumari Smoot open local private school

Good morning!

2024 NFL Draft Player Profile: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois (Big Cat Country)

We began our 2024 NFL Draft player profiles series with Jackson Powers-Johnson last week, and now we shift our focus to the other side of the ball with a full breakdown of Illinois defensive tackle, Jer’Zhan Newton.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter re-grades the 2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars earn a B (Big Cat Country)

Oddly, Chad barely mentions rookie DB Antonio Johnson, who was possibly one of the best value picks of the draft and the second-best rookie performer on the team. One could argue that he did a lot more than “flash” as a rookie, but I understand the viewpoint from the point of view of a national analyst.

Build your dream Jaguars offense with any players in franchise history (Big Cat Country)

Giving back: Dawuane Smoot and wife, Aumari open private school in Jacksonville community (News 4 Jax)

Next the Smoots are expanding The Elsie Academy to teach elementary school as well as offer a homeschool program, which is set to open at the end of the year. Older children will be taught on the second level of the school. In total, the school can fit more than 200 students.

Jaguars Rookie Review: What Did Anton Harrison Show in 2023? (Jaguar Report)

Harrison was undoubtedly the Jaguars most impressive rookie last season. Harrison hails from Washington D.C, where he was a 2 sport star at Archbishop Carroll high school. He was recruited to play football and basketball at Maryland, but opted to play football at the University of Oklahoma. Harrison was a First-team All-Big 12 Selection at Oklahoma before being drafted 27th overall by the Jaguars. The former Sooner was the only rookie Jaguar to start all 17 games in 2023.

