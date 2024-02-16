Tweets of the week: Jaguars’ message to Kansas City, Jimmy Smith, and more

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

The Jaguars sent a message to Kansas City after the shooting during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade:

Sending love to Kansas City, Chiefs Kingdom, and everyone affected by today’s tragedy ❤️ https://t.co/AtEvbsQsX7 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 15, 2024

Jaguars legend Jimmy Smith celebrated a birthday:

Jimmy Smith thanked everyone for the birthday wishes:

Thank you all for wishing me a Happy Birthday https://t.co/R2xE33dtWA — Jimmy Smith (@JimmySmithJags) February 9, 2024

Old Time Football shared a Jimmy Smith highlight for his birthday:

Happy Birthday @JimmySmithJags

Jimmy had the first punt return touchdown in #DUUUVAL history #Jaguars

pic.twitter.com/ZMRgHef5lK — Old Time Football (@Ol_TimeFootball) February 9, 2024

A reminder that Jimmy Smith should be in the Hall of Fame:

Trevor Lawrence and NiceWigg took first place in the Streamer Bowl:

Team Flow takes 1st place in the Streamer Bowl pic.twitter.com/91moMxcy3E — 100T NiceWigg (@NiceWigg) February 9, 2024

The Jaguars wished everyone a Happy Lunar New Year:

Happy Lunar New Year!



Wishing everyone a year of growth and good fortune pic.twitter.com/mCaFi1DMON — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 9, 2024

Travis Etienne shared this and a picture of him and his brother Trevor in Las Vegas:

I met Barry Sanders today — Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) February 10, 2024

Lil bro pulled up on me in Vegas @Trevor_Etienne pic.twitter.com/UNN6iGm9UD — Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) February 11, 2024

The team highlighted Jacksonville Native Jahaan Sweet for Black History Month:





Grammy Award-Winning Producer and Jacksonville native @Jahaansweet on the importance of encouraging educators, community, and creative expression.#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/Z29crJme2B — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 9, 2024

NFL Fashion Advice is manifesting a cat bros final four for 2024:

Never too early to start manifesting the 2024 NFL Final Four. Let the big cats fight. pic.twitter.com/xblmKraaUg — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) February 13, 2024

The Jaguars gave the players a shoutout:

Shoutout to the fellas for participating in our shenanigans #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/zM6FawVQPb — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 13, 2024

The best long snapper in the league:

