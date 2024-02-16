Tweets of the week: Jaguars’ message to Kansas City, Jimmy Smith, and more

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.
The Jaguars sent a message to Kansas City after the shooting during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade:
Sending love to Kansas City, Chiefs Kingdom, and everyone affected by today’s tragedy ❤️ https://t.co/AtEvbsQsX7— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 15, 2024
Jaguars legend Jimmy Smith celebrated a birthday:
Sending birthday wishes to our guy @JimmySmithJags ‼️#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/s1Isrqgn4n— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 9, 2024
Jimmy Smith thanked everyone for the birthday wishes:
Thank you all for wishing me a Happy Birthday https://t.co/R2xE33dtWA— Jimmy Smith (@JimmySmithJags) February 9, 2024
Old Time Football shared a Jimmy Smith highlight for his birthday:
Happy Birthday @JimmySmithJags— Old Time Football (@Ol_TimeFootball) February 9, 2024
Jimmy had the first punt return touchdown in #DUUUVAL history #Jaguars
pic.twitter.com/ZMRgHef5lK
A reminder that Jimmy Smith should be in the Hall of Fame:
Thank you Mike! pic.twitter.com/t7PQQSyjtm— Jimmy Smith (@JimmySmithJags) February 10, 2024
Trevor Lawrence and NiceWigg took first place in the Streamer Bowl:
Team Flow takes 1st place in the Streamer Bowl pic.twitter.com/91moMxcy3E— 100T NiceWigg (@NiceWigg) February 9, 2024
The Jaguars wished everyone a Happy Lunar New Year:
Happy Lunar New Year!— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 9, 2024
Wishing everyone a year of growth and good fortune pic.twitter.com/mCaFi1DMON
Travis Etienne shared this and a picture of him and his brother Trevor in Las Vegas:
I met Barry Sanders today— Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) February 10, 2024
Lil bro pulled up on me in Vegas @Trevor_Etienne pic.twitter.com/UNN6iGm9UD— Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) February 11, 2024
The team highlighted Jacksonville Native Jahaan Sweet for Black History Month:
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 9, 2024
Grammy Award-Winning Producer and Jacksonville native @Jahaansweet on the importance of encouraging educators, community, and creative expression.#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/Z29crJme2B
NFL Fashion Advice is manifesting a cat bros final four for 2024:
Never too early to start manifesting the 2024 NFL Final Four. Let the big cats fight. pic.twitter.com/xblmKraaUg— NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) February 13, 2024
The Jaguars gave the players a shoutout:
Shoutout to the fellas for participating in our shenanigans #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/zM6FawVQPb— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 13, 2024
The best long snapper in the league:
Nothing like it! https://t.co/lAtTaSQ8CS— Ross Matiscik (@rossmatiscik) February 14, 2024
Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.
Loading comments...