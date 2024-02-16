 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the week: Jaguars’ message to Kansas City, Jimmy Smith, and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
Jacksonville Jaguars Jimmy Smith... Photo by Tom DiPace/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

The Jaguars sent a message to Kansas City after the shooting during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade:

Jaguars legend Jimmy Smith celebrated a birthday:

Jimmy Smith thanked everyone for the birthday wishes:

Old Time Football shared a Jimmy Smith highlight for his birthday:

A reminder that Jimmy Smith should be in the Hall of Fame:

Trevor Lawrence and NiceWigg took first place in the Streamer Bowl:

The Jaguars wished everyone a Happy Lunar New Year:

Travis Etienne shared this and a picture of him and his brother Trevor in Las Vegas:

The team highlighted Jacksonville Native Jahaan Sweet for Black History Month:

NFL Fashion Advice is manifesting a cat bros final four for 2024:

The Jaguars gave the players a shoutout:

The best long snapper in the league:

