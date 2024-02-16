News around the AFC South: Richardson reportedly ahead of schedule, staff updates, and more

Analyzing Texans’ GM Nick Caserio’s Draft Strategy and Habits

Houston Texans top tactics to team building through the draft

We’ve learned a lot about Houston’s GM and how he constructs a roster. Caserio’s building blocks are one-year contracts for veterans, aggressive draft day maneuvers, and no room for veterans who don’t want to be here. For the draft specifically, we’ve identified five points of strategy during the Nick Caserio era.

Value of Things: Evaluating the Texans Defensive Line

Are there any holes on the Texans defensive line?

To make matters more complicated, most of these players are at the end of their contract. So, a part of the calculation will be where they set their own price. Some guys were good guys to have on their current price but might be too costly at the price they want. So, we will look at contract status, total snaps, PFF Run and Pass rush grades, tackles, sacks, and tackles for loss. In terms of PFF, anything above 60 is considered good. Obviously, anything lower than 60 is shaky to bad.

Which key free agents should the Houston Texans keep?

And which ones will walk away in 2024?

With star free agents from other teams such as New York Giants tailback Saquon Barkley and Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs defense lineman Chris Jones seeing their names tied to the Texans in the rumor mill, it’s easy to forget the in-house talent.

Colts are 15th best team in ESPN’s ‘way too early’ 2024 NFL Power Rankings

The Colts are projected to be around a league average team in 2024, but as last year showed, the experts can be wrong.

To me, and depending on what the Colts do this offseason—and addressing some roster deficiencies, particularly in their defensive secondary, it’s a team that could be a lot closer to #8-12 than they are middle of the pack at #15. However, let ‘em sleep!

Colts QB Anthony Richardson is back to throwing and reportedly ‘ahead of schedule’

The Colts received some positive news, as franchise QB hopeful Anthony Richardson has resumed throwing in his recovery—and is reportedly ahead of schedule.

The Indianapolis Colts received an encouraging injury update, as second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson has indeed resumed throwing on Tuesday—exactly sixteen weeks after undergoing successful season-ending shoulder surgery on October 24, 2023

PFF lists WR Michael Pittman Jr. as Colts’ franchise tag candidate for 2024 offseason

PFF projects that Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr. could be a potential franchise tag candidate this offseason.

Currently, OverTheCap.com projects the wide receiver franchise tag to be $21.7M, but of course, the Colts would ideally like to reach a long-term contract extension with Pittman Jr. well before it comes to that—which the tag would be the worst case scenario, if both sides can’t ultimately strike a new deal.

Five Titans make PFF’s list of top 100 free agents

Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, and Denico Autry are all set to hit the free agent market

Pro Football Focus has put out their top 100 free agents list and five Tennessee Titans made the list. PFF actually has six players listed as Titans, but they don’t watch the Titans and have no idea that Teair Tart finished the season with the Houston Texans. It is important to keep in mind that a lot of these players will not end up hitting the market because they will be retained by their current team whether by franchise tag (Tee Higgins) or long-term contract.

Titans announce several staffing hires, add new coaches

Brian Callahan continues assembling the Tennessee Titans’ new coaching staff

The Tennessee Titans announced a ton of new hires on Brian Callahan’s coaching staff on Tuesday afternoon. Jim Wyatt confirmed previously reported appointments such as Bill Callahan (OL), Tyke Tolbert (WR), Randy Fisher (RB), Bo Hardegree (QB), Frank Bush (ILB) and Steve Jackson (S). New hires include Payton McCollum (assistant WRs), Tracy Rocker (DL), Ben Bloom (OLB), and Tom Jones as assistant head coach.

Titans introduce DC Dennard Wilson, OC Nick Holz

We finally got to know the new Tennessee Titans coordinators on Wednesday. We’ve compiled some major takeaways.